Climate change threatens US nuclear strike capability





CLIMATE WIRE | Flooding, rising seas and extreme heat from climate change are threatening the country’s ability to launch some of its nuclear weapons, according to a new report from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The report warns that climate change could undermine US efforts to prevent adversaries from using nuclear weapons by interfering with the military’s operation and maintenance of missile launch systems that are a key part of nuclear deterrence.

Missile systems at a Navy submarine base in Georgia and a launch range in North Dakota face increasing flood threats from climate change that could flood for weeks at a time access roads used to transport missiles and maintenance equipment to sites.

“The problem really is getting the missiles to the ground,” said report author and Carnegie colleague Jamie Kwong in an interview Monday. “If you can’t carry the missiles and you have older weapons on board that may need technical updates, that raises questions about the potential viability of the missiles.”

At Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, heat waves are the main concern. Many climate models predict an increasing number of days with temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the threshold for “black flag” days at the air base that limit the activities of armed personnel due to concerns about heatstroke.

“It has implications for driver preparation,” Kwong said. Whiteman is home to the B-2 Spirits, the only American stealth nuclear bombers undetectable by enemy radar.

Air, land, and sea-based weapons systems form the three legs of the US nuclear triad that the Pentagon calls the “backbone of US national security.”

“Every branch of the US nuclear triad could be affected by climate change,” Kwong said. “We need to recognize and diagnose these climate vulnerabilities now, to ensure that we are sufficiently prepared to mitigate these risks where possible and adapt if necessary.”

The Pentagon said in a statement to E&E News that it is “taking steps to understand, prepare for, and adapt to climate change while preserving operational capability and protecting key systems.” Failure to adapt to climate change would lead to loss of military capability, weakened alliances and degraded infrastructure.

The report is the first to examine the impacts of climate change on the United States’ nuclear deterrent capabilities, Kwong said. To assess the risks, Kwong overlaid predictions from government climate models such as NOAA’s model for sea level rise with critical nuclear warhead installations that represent each element of the triad.

“The point of this report is to demonstrate that we don’t think about it enough,” Kwong said. “One of the most surprising things about my research was how little attention we pay to this, which is surprising given how [importance] nuclear weapons to the national security interests of the United States.

The United States’ national security strategy aims to deter adversaries from using nuclear weapons by having sufficient capability to launch a nuclear strike anywhere and at any time.

At Naval Base Kings Bay, Georgia, the access road to the Atlantic Strategic Weapons Facility, where submarines fitted with nuclear warheads are repaired and receive supplies, is expected to be flooded a times a year on average, according to the report. The base is one of only two sites equipped to fully support a fleet of ballistic missile submarines, one of the most important branches of the US nuclear system for its clandestine operations under the sea.

Launch fields in Minot, ND, could face similar transportation issues, Kwong said. The access roads connecting about 150 underground missile launch pads are unpaved dirt roads “particularly vulnerable to flooding”, the report said.

Impassable access roads could disrupt missile maintenance efforts, a problem with potential “profound consequences” because many US nuclear weapons were built during the Cold War and require frequent maintenance to function properly, the report said.

At Whiteman Air Force Base, the average number of days with a maximum temperature of 90 F or higher could increase to 84 per year by mid-century and 114 by 2070 from the current level of 35 days, according to the report.

Heat waves could also impact stealth bombers as rising temperatures lead to lower air density, making it difficult to take off, the report said. Commercial jets comparable in size to B-2s are grounded at 118 F, according to the report.

The radar-absorbing stealth skins of the B-2 bombers are also very sensitive to heat and humidity, requiring “special and intensive maintenance” during heat waves.

Kwong said more talks about climate change and US nuclear capability are crucial in determining how to preserve nuclear deterrence.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2023. E&E News provides essential information for energy and environmental professionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/climate-change-threatens-u-s-nuclear-strike-capability/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos