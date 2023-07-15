Virgin Islands says JPMorgan should pay damages in Epstein case





The U.S. Virgin Islands government, in a court filing on Friday, said it would seek damages of at least $190 million from JPMorgan Chase in a lawsuit accusing the major bank of facilitating sex trafficking by its former longtime client Jeffrey Epstein.

The Virgin Islands also said it wants an order requiring JPMorgan to take a series of steps to protect young women and girls from further predators in the future.

“These sets of recommendations seek to address the same central problem: JPMorgan’s knowledge and inability to report trafficking of Epstein because it lacked the economic incentive and motivation to push law enforcement and prevention traffic before its own profits,” the filing in US District said. said the Manhattan court.

The US territory also said it would seek further compensatory damages specifically for Epstein’s victims beyond the nearly $300 million JPMorgan agreed to pay victims last month to settle a lawsuit filed. by one of his accusers. The filing did not give an amount for such additional damages from the bank, which strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The new filing came in response to a request last week from Judge Jed Rakoff that the territory detail the damages it is seeking in the case as it heads to a trial scheduled for Oct. 23.

Virgin Islands lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of profiting from Epstein’s trafficking of young women to be abused by him and others during the 15 years he was a client of the bank, which is the largest in the United States .

The complaint alleges that JPMorgan allowed Epstein to keep several million dollars in accounts at the bank, which he used to fund his trafficking in women, despite multiple red flags about him being raised by bank employees at the over the years.

“We are pursuing this enforcement action because the institutional failure of JPMorgan Chase enabled the sex trafficking of Jeffrey Epstein, and JPMorgan Chase must make significant changes to detect, report and stop human trafficking,” the report said on Friday. U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Ariel Smith in a statement.

“Financial sanctions, along with behavioral changes, are important to ensure that JPMorgan Chase knows the cost of putting its own profits ahead of public safety,” Smith said.

She said if the Virgin Islands wins their lawsuit, they will use the damages they receive “to support efforts to strengthen, inform and expand local law enforcement and improve Virgin Islands services for victims of human trafficking and other victims of crime”. .”

A JPMorgan spokeswoman, asked about the case, said in what appears to be the first time the bank’s attorneys have discussed a possible lawsuit settlement with the Virgin Islands attorneys, which would avoid a trial.

“This document does not reflect the nature of settlement conversations,” spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said. “As for the USVI’s misdirected damages theories, they are not well founded and are being challenged by JPM in court.”

It is common in civil litigation for cases to be settled without a trial.

The filing says the Virgin Islands wants at least $150 million in civil penalties alone. The filing also says it wants JPMorgan to return at least an additional $40 million in fees that Epstein generated for the bank, and which JPMorgan received from “many very high net worth clients,” it referenced. at the bank.

Those people, according to the filing, included Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Limited Brands founder Lex Wexner, and billionaire Glenn Dubin.

A Gates spokesperson contacted CNBC after this article was first published, and in an email, “Mr. Gates was never a client of JP Morgan.”

In addition to monetary damages, the Virgin Islands is also asking JPMorgan to be compelled “to implement new policies, including separating its business and compliance functions and appointing an independent compliance consultant, to prevent human trafficking.” humans,” according to a press release from Smith’s office. .

JPMorgan, in its own court filings, accused the Virgin Islands itself of being “complicit in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein”.

The bank alleges Epstein gave money, advice and favors to senior officials there in return for looking the other way when he trafficked young women to be abused there.

Epstein had a residence on a private island in the territory, where accusers say he and others sexually abused them.

Last month, in the same court where the Virgin Islands is suing the bank, JPMorgan agreed, without admitting fault, to pay Epstein’s victims $290 million to settle a lawsuit brought by one of his accusers.

In May, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay Epstein’s victims $75 million to settle a separate lawsuit brought by an accuser who accused him of abetting his sex trafficking of her and others. Deutsche Bank accepted Epstein as a client after JPMorgan severed ties with him in 2013, years after bank employees first raised concerns about him.

Deutsche Bank previously agreed to pay the New York State Department of Financial Services a $150 million fine for failing to detect or prevent millions of dollars in suspicious transactions related to Epstein, which included “payments to Russian models and many women with Eastern European surnames”. filing Friday by the Virgin Islands noted.

Epstein, who had been a friend of former Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Britain’s Prince Andrew, pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state charge of soliciting sex from a girl minor. He served 13 months in prison, but spent much of that time off work each day.

Epstein, then 66, killed himself in a federal prison in New York in August 2019, a month after he was arrested for child sex trafficking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/14/virgin-islands-says-jpmorgan-should-pay-damages-in-epstein-case.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos