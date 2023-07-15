



Local councils are calling for a ban on single-use vaping in the UK by next year for environmental and health reasons.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents Parliament in England and Wales, said it was “important” that the ban be implemented “quickly” to prevent a flood of disposable e-cigarettes on the UK market.

France is considering a ban by the end of 2023, and the European Union is expected to follow suit in 2026.

The LGA described single-use e-cigarettes as “hazardous” to waste collectors and said they were “nearly impossible to recycle without special treatment.”

It also raised concerns about the impact of e-cigarettes on children and young people, particularly the way e-cigarettes are marketed for their flashy designs and flavors.

David Fothergill, president of the LGA Community Wellness Council, said: “Council is less harmful than smoking and is not an e-cigarette anti-cigarette that can be used as a cessation tool.”

“However, single-use e-cigarettes are fundamentally flawed in design and inherently unsustainable, meaning that an outright ban would be more effective than attempts to recycle more e-cigarettes.

“Single-use e-cigarettes litter our streets like garbage, are a wastebasket hazard, are expensive and difficult to dispose of at recycling centers. The colors, flavors and advertisements appeal to children, and penalties for retailers selling them go far enough. don’t go

Congress urges governments to take this action to protect the planet, keep children safe and save taxpayers money.”

Public health charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) said it could not support calls for a sweeping ban because it would “supercharge” illegally selling e-cigarettes to children.

Read more:Government cracks down on vaping ads for elementary school students hospitalized for excessive vaping

“While ASH sympathizes with the LGA and other agencies’ calls to ban single-use e-cigarettes, the risk of unintended consequences is too great to support a ban,” said Vice President Hazel Cheeseman.

“Kids already have access to illegal e-cigarettes, because vape vendors have no qualms about selling them to children. The sale of them is prohibited.”

Ms Cheeseman said ASH supports excise taxes on disposable e-cigarettes, helping to lower the price of e-cigarettes while giving more power to those who control the import, distribution and sale of e-cigarettes.

From June: E-cigarette dangers for children

A government spokesperson said: “We are concerned about the use of vaping products, particularly among young people. So we are asking for evidence to investigate the environmental and health impacts of vaping and to identify opportunities to reduce the number of children. I have access.

“We strongly encourage all consumers to consider the environment and dispose of their electrical waste, including using take-back schemes at participating retailers.”

Earlier this month, the British Medical Association decided to review the potential dangers of vaping to combat a “growing epidemic”.

It will investigate the dangers of vaping and require plain packaging for e-cigarettes in line with cigarettes and cigarettes.

Members also said they would push for a ban on flavored vapes and should do more against products illegally sold to anyone under the age of 18.

