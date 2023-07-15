Real Madrid’s Ancelotti to try new formation on US tour





Alex Kirkland

Rodrigo Faez

July 14, 2023, 6:02 p.m. ET

Carlo Ancelotti has said he plans to test a new line-up during Real Madrid’s US tour this month, as the coach looks to bring newcomers like Jude Bellingham into the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season .

A busy summer so far has seen midfielder Bellingham, striker Joselu, playmakers Arda Guler and Brahim Daz and full-back Fran Garca join Madrid, while Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Daz all left when their contracts expired.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

“When I started coaching I had a clear idea and I didn’t adapt to the players I had,” Ancelotti told a press conference on Friday when asked if he would consider a system change.

“I had an experience in Parma, where [Roberto] Baggio wanted to play as a playmaker and I didn’t change the system. He left for another team. And I was wrong.”

Madrid’s summer affairs mean the squad are currently overloaded in midfield, with at least seven players – Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurlien Tchouamni, Federico Valverde and Dani Ceballos – all competing for places .

Ancelotti has tended to favor a 4-3-3 formation throughout his time at Madrid, but there has been speculation that signing Bellingham could signal a move to a midfield diamond.

“At Juventus, with [Zinedine] Zidane, I started to understand that it’s better to adapt to the players,” Ancelotti said. “The players have to feel comfortable. I adapted and I am still adapting.

“This year we could play with a different system. The system we played with was very successful, but we can try a new style. We will try it on the tour. It’s a good time to do it .”

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to experiment with a new system in pre-season. Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Italian hailed the impact the 20-year-old Bellingham has had in pre-season training so far, following his $103m ($115.9m) signing from Borussia Dortmund.

“He’s different from the other midfielders we have,” Ancelotti said. “We are very happy to have him with us. He is raising the level at Real Madrid. He is working hard, he is doing well and he will play on the circuit.”

Madrid will begin their Soccer Champions Tour appearance against AC Milan in Pasadena, California on July 23 before playing Manchester United in Houston on July 26, Barcelona in Arlington, Texas on July 29 and Juventus in Orlando, Florida, August 2.

Barca were crowned La Liga champions last season, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Madrid.

“No matter where [the Clasico with Barcelona] is played, there are no friendlies in a game like this,” Ancelotti said. “It’s always a special game.

“We saw it last year in a fantastic atmosphere and I’m sure we’ll see it this year in Dallas… There are no friendlies between Real Madrid and Barcelona and there are none. will ever have.”

A tour of the United States has been Madrid’s favorite pre-season itinerary in recent years. Ancelotti has praised the “fantastic” facilities at the University of California, Los Angeles, where Madrid will start training next week.

“Soccer in the United States has to compete with very popular sports,” he said. “The signing of [Lionel] Messi by Inter Miami could help him stay on his feet… I have a bad memory of the Rose Bowl [where Madrid will play Milan] because I lost the 1994 World Cup final there against Brazil. I’m sure there will be a good atmosphere.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/38011877/real-madrid-carlo-ancelotti-try-new-formation-us-tour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos