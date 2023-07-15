



This photo is from Getty Images.

July 14, 2023

Visa and medical costs for applicants going to the UK will increase significantly.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the announcement on Thursday.

The Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), paid by applicants, is intended to fund the National Health Service.

Why is the UK increasing visa fees?

UK leader Rishi Sunak said the reason for raising visa fees is to raise more money to pay workers more.

If you need to pay your employees higher wages, you need to get your money elsewhere. Because I’m not ready to raise the fipo tax and I don’t think we have the right to borrow more money which will only make inflation worse.

So we did two things to find this money. The first is the cost immigrants coming to the country will pay to apply for visas and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) will increase, which is the money they pay to access the NHS, he added.

All of this funding will increase and we will raise $1 billion. So, overall, visa application fees will increase and the same will increase for IHS, Sunak adds.

Find out how much your new visa and IHS fee will be.

Di standard fees for skilled visas, usually between 625 and 1,423.

Once granted, the visa will last for up to five years before being renewed.

How do UK immigration laws affect immigrants?

In 2022, the government said it issued 485,758 student visas.

Half of the visas collected come from India and China.

Next on the list is Nigeria, followed by Pakistan and Bangladesh.

However, D’Goment recently changed the law regarding student visas.

Under the new immigration law, from January 2024 foreign postgraduate students in non-research studies will not be able to bring their family members to the UK.

Last year, Goment issued 135,788 visas to relatives of international students, a nearly nine-fold increase from 2019.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told ministers the new move would help reduce migration.

Why do Nigerians fall for the UK?

Japa is a slang term used by many young people in Nigeria to mean leaving the country to escape hardships in search of a better life.

Most people who come to Jaffa to study hope to get a full-time job once they finish school.

However, under the UK’s new immigration laws, making that transition is not possible.

The BBC called two Nigerian students studying at the University of Wolverhampton.

Rotimi said she has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and understands why politicians aren’t lowering immigration levels.

But he added that most people who come to the UK to study also “see more than study” and want their families to be “part of the experience”.

E says that “most Pipo don’t even think about leaving” unless the international students have a way to bring the Dia family with them, and they’d rather go to Anoda Place to study.

Titilope, an undergraduate taking a Mental Health Nursing course, was unable to bring any relatives to the UK.

But she says allowing students to bring their families means they can focus on their studies, instead worrying about “making money or being okay.”

“At the same time, I know your family is here. It’s good to ask them for help when you’re going through a rough time, so you don’t feel alone.”

Nigerians react to new visa fees

Recently announced UK government visa and IHS fee hikes are keeping some Nigerians silent.

Twitter user Akeem Adenuga says people who want to move to the UK are long on money.

@JamesofBadagry says Nigerians are struggling to make Britain rich right now. A stupid idea in my opinion.

And @oluwole_dada says japa to UK is more expensive.

