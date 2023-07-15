Las Vegas could break heat record as US experiences scorching temperaturesExBulletin





A man walks along a sidewalk in foggy weather Friday in downtown Phoenix. Matt York/AP

Matt York/AP

Matt York/AP

LAS VEGAS Visitors to Las Vegas on Friday momentarily stepped out to take photos and were struck by the blast furnace air. But most will vacation in a very different climate at the casinos where cold air conditioning may call for a light sweater.

Meanwhile, ER doctors witnessed another world, as dehydrated construction workers, passed out elderly residents and others suffered from an intense heat wave threatening to break the city’s all-time record for 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.2 degrees Celsius) this weekend.

Few places in the scorching Southwest demonstrate the surreal contrast between indoor and outdoor living quite like Las Vegas, a neon-lit city rich in resorts, casinos, pools, indoor nightclubs and boutiques. Tens of millions of other people across California and the Southwest were also scrambling to find ways to stay cool and safe from the dangers of extreme heat.

“We’ve been talking about this heat wave for a week now, and now the most intense period is beginning,” the National Weather Service wrote Friday.

Nearly a third of Americans were subject to extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings. The scorching heat wave is expected to worsen this weekend for Nevada, Arizona and California, where desert temperatures are expected to soar in some parts above 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius) during the day and stay in the 90s F (above 32.2 C) overnight.

Sergio Cajamarca, his family and their dog, Max, were among those who lined up to pose for photos in front of the city’s iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. The temperature before noon was already over 100 F (37.8 C).

“I love the city, especially at night. It’s just the heat,” said Cajamarca, 46, an electrician from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

His daughter, Kathy Zhagui, 20, offered her recipe for relief: “Probably just water, ice, staying indoors.”

Las Vegas weather forecasters have warned people not to underestimate the danger. “This heat wave is NOT typical desert heat due to its long duration, extreme daytime temperatures and hot nights. Everyone should take this heat seriously, including those who live in the desert. “, said the National Weather Service in Las Vegas in a tweet. .

Phoenix marked the city’s 15th straight day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) or higher temperatures on Friday, reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.6 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon, and putting it on track to beat the longest measured stretch of such heat. The record is 18 days, recorded in 1974.

“This weekend will have some of the most severe and hottest conditions we have ever seen,” said David Hondula, the city’s heat manager. “I think this is a time for maximum community vigilance.”

The heat is expected to continue into next week

The heat was expected to continue into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas.

“We have a lot of heat illness now, a lot of dehydration, heat exhaustion,” said Dr Ashkan Morim, who works in the emergency room at Dignity Health Siena Hospital in suburban Henderson.

Morim said he treated tourists this week who spent too much time drinking by swimming pools and became severely dehydrated. a stranded hiker who needed gallons of fluid to regain his strength; and a 70-year-old man who fell and was stuck in his home for seven hours until help arrived. The man kept his home’s thermostat at 80 F (26.7 C), concerned about his electricity bill, with the air conditioning running constantly to combat high nighttime temperatures.

Regional health officials in Las Vegas on Thursday launched a new database to report “heat-caused” and “heat-related” deaths in the city and surrounding Clark County from April through October.

The Southern Nevada Health District said seven people have died since April 11 and a total of 152 deaths last year were determined to be heat-related.

Besides casinos, air-conditioned public libraries, police station lobbies and other locations from Texas to California were planning to be open to the public to provide relief for at least part of the day. In New Mexico’s largest city, Albuquerque, wading pools will be open for long hours and many public pools offered free admission. In Boise, Idaho, churches and other nonprofit groups were donating water, sunscreen and shelter.

A person jogs on the Las Vegas Strip during a heat advisory on Friday. Ty O'Neil/AP

Ty O'Neil/AP

Ty O’Neil/AP

Temperatures closer to the Pacific Coast were less severe, but still made for a muggy day on picket lines in the Los Angeles area where actors joined screenwriters in strikes against producers.

In Sacramento, the California State Fair kicked off with organizers canceling scheduled horse racing events due to animal safety concerns.

Employers have been reminded that outdoor workers must be provided with water, shade and regular breaks to cool off.

Pet owners have been advised to keep their pets primarily indoors. “Dogs are more susceptible to heatstroke and can literally die within minutes. Please leave them at home in the air conditioning,” said David Szymanski, park superintendent of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the wildfire season was intensifying in hot, dry conditions with a string of blazes erupting across California this week, Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot said during a briefing. a press conference.

Global climate change is “supercharging” heat waves, Crowfoot added.

Firefighters in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, were battling multiple bushfires that started Friday afternoon.

Stefan Gligorevic, a software engineer from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, visiting Las Vegas for the first time, said he plans to stay hydrated and not let it ruin his vacation.

“Cold beer and probably a walk through the resorts. You take advantage of the shade when you can,” Gligorevic said. “Yeah absolutely.”

