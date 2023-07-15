US House passes defense bill authorizing record spending; Next debate in the Senate





WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed its version of a sweeping bill-setting policy for the Department of Defense, but the odds that the bill “must be enacted” becomes law were uncertain after Republicans added a series of culturally conservative amendments.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024, or NDAA, which sets Pentagon policy and authorizes $886 billion in spending, was approved 219-210.

The vote took place largely along party lines, a departure from the typical bipartisan support for a bill passed every year since 1961.

The House measure includes a pay rise for members of the military, initiatives to counter China and an additional $300 million to support Ukraine as it responds to Russia’s February 2021 invasion .

During the debate, Democrats warned that most of them would not support the NDAA after the Republican-dominated House voted, almost exclusively along party lines, Thursday night for amendments on burning social issues pushed by the right flank of the party.

The House voted 221 to 213 for an amendment that would reverse Defense Department policy of reimbursing the expenses of service members who travel for abortions.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade establishing a national right to abortion. While some states have since moved to impose significant new restrictions on abortion, it remains legal in other states.

The Pentagon’s travel reimbursement policy aims to help members of the military or their family members who seek abortions but are stationed in states that have banned it.

“House Republicans today passed an NDAA that increases the lethality of our military and decreases the awakening that has been infused into its ranks for the past several years,” Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk said, referring to the Conservative amendments. which have been approved.

The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/

Rep. Adam Smith, the House Armed Services Committee’s lead Democrat, warned, “We’re going to have fewer qualified people ready to join the military because of what was passed” during the contentious amendment process.

The House also voted 222 to 211 to ban the Pentagon from paying for gender-affirming surgeries and hormone treatments.

NEXT DEBATE IN THE SENATE

House Republicans were able to pass their amendments without Democratic support, but such provisions would die in the Senate, where President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats hold a 51-49 majority.

The debate in this chamber should begin on Tuesday.

The Senate is expected to adopt its version of the NDAA later this month, after which the two chambers will negotiate a compromise that will be put to a vote later this year.

The NDAA, one of the only major pieces of legislation Congress passes each year, is closely watched by a wide range of industries and other interests as it determines everything from ship and aircraft purchases to increases in soldiers’ salaries and how to deal with geopolitical threats.

The possible House-Senate “conference” to craft a compromise bill is expected to be particularly contentious.

For example, Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene warned on Friday that she would work to remove the authorization for new funds for Ukraine. “That’s my ultimate goal,” she told reporters. However, Senate negotiators had to fight hard to retain this funding.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Ismail Shakil and David Gregorio

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Patricia Zengerle has reported from over 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China. An award-winning national security and foreign policy journalist based in Washington who has also worked as an editor, Patricia has appeared on NPR, C-Span and other programs, spoken at the National Press Club and attended the Ho …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-passes-defense-bill-authorizing-record-spending-2023-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos