US investigates Exxon contractor in Guyana for drug and gold smuggling





GEORGETOWN, Guyana

US government officials have repeatedly warned Exxon Mobil to avoid doing business with two mining magnates in Guyana, who face US investigation on suspicion of money laundering, drug trafficking and drug smuggling. gold, according to five people with knowledge of the matter and two intelligence reports seen by Reuters.

The Texas-based oil giant ignored the advice, which was delivered in meetings in late 2021 and early 2022, and struck a deal to build a $300 million land logistics base with a consortium that included the two men. Guyanese businessman, Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin. Exxon announced the contract award in April 2022.

The Mohameds have close ties to the president of the Guianas and some cabinet members, according to one of the US intelligence reports and three sources with knowledge of their connections. The government controls access to the vast oil reserves recently discovered off the coasts of South American nations. The Mohameds, owners of Mohameds Enterprise, had mainly focused on gold mining and foreign exchange before expanding into the oil sector in recent years and securing the lucrative deal with Exxon.

Now US officials are considering imposing sanctions on the Mohameds, according to four of the sources and two others familiar with the matter. This could force Exxon to sever business with any sanctioned person or company.

A man walks past the office of Mohamed’s Enterprise in Georgetown, Guyana. Its owners, members of a consortium under contract with Exxon Mobil, are the subject of a US investigation on suspicion of money laundering, drug trafficking and smuggling of illegally mined gold. REUTERS/Sabrina Valle

The construction of the onshore base is part of Exxons’ efforts to increase oil production off the coast of Guyana. An Exxon-led partnership with two other oil companies currently produces about 380,000 barrels per day. The companies plan to increase production to 1.2 million bpd by 2027, a massive haul that would make the Guyanas output larger than many OPEC countries, including neighboring Venezuela, are producing today. today.

Exxon did not respond to detailed questions from Reuters for this story, but said in a statement: “We comply with all applicable laws where we operate and do business.”

The Mohameds deny any wrongdoing. They are under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security and other US agencies on suspicion of smuggling Colombian cocaine and illegal mining of Venezuelan gold to the United States, Europe and the Middle East, according to the five sources with knowledge of the probe. The Mohameds are also suspected of laundering money for drug traffickers and criminals, including sanctioned Russian nationals operating in the area, according to one of the intelligence reports.

The FBI, DEA and Homeland Security all declined to comment.

Azruddin Mohamed cultivates a flashy image on social media, posting photos of himself wearing designer clothes and driving exotic sports cars, like this Lamborghini he posed with on his Facebook account.

US officials advised Exxon against doing business with the Mohameds, warning that Washington had identified concerns and red flags with the pair and saying they could not obtain visas to enter the United States, according to two of the sources familiar with the matter. Officials, however, did not give Exxon executives full details of the criminal investigations into the Mohameds due to legal constraints on disclosing information about ongoing investigations, the two sources said.

Reuters told Exxon in a July 2022 request for comment that Nazar Mohamed was under criminal investigation by US authorities.

The news agency interviewed the elder Mohamed twice last spring and summer, once at his company’s headquarters in Georgetown, where gunmen guarded the front door and framed photos of Guyana’s president. Irfaan Ali and government ministers hanging in the lobby. He said at the time that he had heard he had been under US investigation for some time.

I was unfairly targeted, Nazar Mohamed told Reuters.

In February 2023, Azruddin Mohamed publicly disclosed criminal allegations, posting an angry message on Facebook to tens of thousands of followers saying the company was being falsely accused of drug trafficking and other crimes by someone who was talking to foreign law enforcement.

Nazar Mohamed said in a statement to Reuters this week, speaking on behalf of himself, his son and their companies, that they had committed no crime and were unaware of any US investigation. about their activities or any discussion of US sanctions against them.

The accusations you mention, according to the press release, are false and defamatory.

Exxon contractors Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar, are being investigated by US authorities on suspicion of drug trafficking and other crimes. Azruddin posted photos of himself with guns on social media, including this photo from his Instagram account.

US government officials met in person at least three times with Exxon executives in Georgetown, the capital of the Guianas, to warn them of the Mohameds in late 2021 and early 2022, before the oil giant signed the construction contract with the company. joint venture that included the Mohameds, according to two sources. familiar with meetings. The executives included Alistair Routledge, chief operating officer of Exxons Guyana, the sources said.

Exxon declined a request from Reuters for an interview with Routledge.

US officials advised Exxon executives to pick one of five other groups vying for the deal, all of which also involved Guyanese companies, according to one of the people familiar with the talks.

Guyana is Exxon’s best bet for global oil production growth outside the United States. At the time it contracted with the group comprising the Mohameds, the company still needed approval from the Guyanese government for more than half of the 1.2 million barrels per day of production capacity it projects by 2027. Exxon owns 45% of the project and its two partners, Hess and China National Offshore Oil Corporation hold respectively 30% and 25% of the shares.

The partnership has since obtained nearly all the necessary approvals to meet the 2027 production goal.

Neither Hess nor CNOOC responded to requests for comment on the Mohameds investigations or the governments’ meetings with Exxon.

