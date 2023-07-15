US must speed up arms delivery to Taiwan, US general says





TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) – The United States and its allies must speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself, the U.S. general said on Friday.

The United States is Taiwan’s main arms supplier. Beijing has repeatedly called for a halt to US arms sales to Taiwan, seeing them as unwarranted support for the democratically-ruled island that Beijing claims.

“The rate at which we, the United States or other countries are helping Taiwan improve (their) defensive capabilities, I think probably needs to be accelerated in the coming years,” the army general said. American Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. staff, told reporters during a visit to Tokyo.

Milley said Taiwan needed weapons like air defense systems and those that could target ships from land.

“I think it’s important for the Taiwanese military and its defensive capabilities to be improved,” he said.

Since last year, Taiwan has complained of delays in shipments of US weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers delivered supplies to Ukraine as it battled an invading U.S. Russian forces. The issue has concerned some U.S. lawmakers.

Taiwan said its defense spending this year will focus on preparing weapons and equipment for a “total blockade” by China, including parts for F-16 fighters and weapons resupply.

China staged war games around the island in August, firing missiles over Taipei and declaring no-fly and no-navigate zones in a simulation of how it would seek to cut Taiwan into a war.

In recent days, the Chinese military has been practicing joint force operations at sea ahead of the annual Taiwan War Games later this month, when it will simulate breaking a Chinese blockade.

Milley said US-China relations were at a “very low point” and recent diplomatic meetings, including between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, were important for reduce the risk of escalation.

Milley said the United States is considering whether to change where some American forces are based in Asia Pacific.

The majority of US forces in the region are in Northeast Asia, including 28,500 in South Korea and 56,000 in Japan.

“We are seriously looking at potential alternative base options,” Milley said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; edited by Robert Birsel

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

National security correspondent focusing on the Pentagon in Washington DC Reports on US military activity and operations around the world and the impact they are having. Reported from over two dozen countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and much of the Middle East, Asia and Europe. From Karachi, Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us-needs-speed-up-delivery-weapons-taiwan-us-general-2023-07-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos