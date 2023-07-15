Wealthy borrowers in the UK are facing an interest-only mortgage repayment shock.





Wealthy borrowers in the UK with large interest-only mortgages face huge spikes in payments potentially costing thousands more pounds a month as they exit fixed rate deals in an environment of rising interest rates.

No wonder the focus of what lawmakers are calling the national mortgage ticking bomb is on households already hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, especially younger ones who tend to take out more loans.

But payments on interest-only mortgages, which relatively affluent borrowers tend to favor, are also expected to rise by thousands of pounds per month. This is because the sensitivity of the product to changes in interest rates translates into a much larger monthly cost change than capital repayment. transaction.

The Bank of England decided last month to raise the benchmark interest rate from 0.5 points to 5%, the 13th in a row. It is expected to raise interest rates to 6% next year to bring down stubbornly high inflation.

When mortgage rates were cheap, customers asked to borrow as much as possible for as long as possible, said Investec banker Carlos Mendes. out of 11 million.

Interest-only mortgages are popular with wealthy borrowers, such as bankers and private equity executives, who receive a portion of their salary as an annual bonus or stock. This is because the product keeps monthly payments low and allows borrowers to expand more because the payments reduce interest rather than total equity.

But BoE data shows that by the end of 2026, about 215,000 mortgage borrowers will see their payments skyrocket by more than $1,000 per month. Of these, 56,000 are interest-only mortgages and 60,000 are a mix of capital service and interest-only mortgages. central bank.

For example, in July 2020, a 2-year mortgage at HSBC was available with only 1.69% interest.

In July 2023, HSBC offered a similar deal for a 5.79% remortgage. Ignoring the one-time fee of $17,370 per year for the same borrower. The monthly cost more than triples, from 423 to 1,448.

Faced with a looming payment shock, Investecs Mendes said clients are using annual bonuses or property sales to pay off part of their loans and cushion the payment shock.

The BoE says by the end of 2026, 215,000 borrowers will see their mortgage payments rise by more than $1,000 per month. Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

A senior banker with an interest-only mortgage of 1.14 million won said he expects his payments to rise from 1,200 per month to 7,000 by the end of the year, so he plans to pay off part of his capital instead.

Customers are starting to change their behavior as interest rates rise.

Dean Esnard, director of Magni Finance, which specializes in mortgage brokers, had one client who was building his own house, had full planning control, and was ready to go, but had to leave when interest rates reached nearly 6%. In home loans of over 500,000.

The Bank of England does not publicly break down how many of its customers are on interest-only mortgages. According to UK Finance, there were 702,000 outstanding net interest-only mortgages as of the end of 2022. According to BoE data, in the first quarter of 2023, 8% of newly developed residential mortgages were interest-only and 87% were interest-and-capital terms.

Since the financial crisis, tighter lending regulations and stringent affordability tests have resulted in a decline in the percentage of interest-only mortgages. In the first quarter of 2008, net interest-only mortgages accounted for 44% of new residential mortgages and now account for 11.5% of all mortgages.

Add in partial mortgages that combine interest-only portion and repayment loans, and the percentage of interest-only mortgages is less than 16%.

Banks say that from 2008 interest-only mortgages tend to be limited to more affluent clients. Jumbo mortgages, which only charge interest of 1 million or more, are usually offered by private banks for the wealthy, such as Coutts, owned by NatWest.

Interest-only transactions also have stricter eligibility criteria than repayment mortgages. Lenders may require a minimum income level, a term limit of 25 years, a mortgage ending before retirement, and a borrower must have a capital repayment plan.

If you plan to repay your home by selling it, your lender will usually set a lower limit on the size of your loan as a share of the value of the property.

David Hollingworth, director of L&C Mortgages, a brokerage, said all of this only naturally incorporates interest into borrowers with higher net worth.

In the current era of low interest rates, it often makes sense for wealthy borrowers to borrow cheaply and then put their wealth elsewhere to earn returns on a portfolio of stocks or bonds that exceed the cost of borrowing.

Michelle White, co-director of the personal office at Investec Wealth, said it was important to be smart and sophisticated with your personal balance sheet.

Aaron Strutt, director of products and communications at mortgage broker Trinity Financial Group, said some people prefer to lower their monthly payments and invest their money in real estate or the stock market instead of just paying interest.

Magni Finance’s Esnard says an interest-only mortgage could help wealthy professionals who can get an annual bonus but need a lower monthly payment.

Wealthy borrowers are paying off part of their loans using bonuses to cushion the blow. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Over the past 18 months, more and more banks and building societies, backed by regulators and governments in mortgage charters, have helped mainstream borrowers struggling to pay their soaring mortgage bills to temporarily convert six months to interest-only mortgages or seek short-term financial bailouts. loan term.

Brokers warned that while this could increase interest-only borrowers in the short term, it won’t be a permanent increase because of stricter eligibility criteria for interest-only loans that will begin after the first six months.

Switching to interest-only will significantly reduce your monthly payments. For a 200,000 mortgage at 5.5% over 25 years, the monthly charge under the interest and capital repayment mortgage is $1,228. According to broker L&C Mortgages, that drops to $917 per month if you only pay interest. However, on a 25-year repayment mortgage, the borrower would pay interest of $169,000, or $275,000 if they were only paying interest.

Bankers dealing with high net worth clients say many are well prepared for the payment shocks to come. Investecs Mendes said they are not seeing a scenario where many clients are in trouble and contact us.

Esnard added: No time for panic.

