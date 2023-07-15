



A Russian surveillance plane flew over a US base in Syria for an extended period on Friday morning as part of what officials considered an intelligence-gathering mission, a senior defense official said.

The plane, an Antonov An-30, flew over the At-Tanf garrison, the official said, making several round trips over the base and surrounding areas.

They continue to undertake activities that are of great concern to us, the official said.

No American assets were able to intercept the Russian surveillance planes in time due to where the American planes were positioned at the time. The official said the United States has daily flight patterns determined by the number of fighters available and the tankers to resupply the fighters, as well as activity in Syria and Iraq and where they are needed.

These flight schedules are regularly changed so that military patterns are not predictable, the official said, so the Russians would not have been informed in advance of the lack of coverage of US military airspace.

While the US and Russia often gather intelligence on each other, this incident was significant in that it occurred directly over a US base. The official said there were a lot of protests against the deconfliction line established with Russia in Syria, which Russia brushed aside.

You can never cover everywhere you want to cover everything at once, so we intentionally modeled this activity a little differently each day so it’s not predictable. above the Al-Tanf garrison, nothing that could respond quickly enough to get into position and intercept, the official said, adding that they did not believe Russia knew US aircraft would be unable to respond .

They probably wouldn’t have any advanced awareness that led them to do this, so it ended up being a happy alignment, they said.

In recent weeks, a number of incidents have come to the attention of US forces in Syria.

Were supposed to stay about three nautical miles apart the entire time, and they were well within that, the official said. So I judge this as unprofessional because they don’t follow the set rules we have for flight operations. But it wasn’t reckless, like some of the previous interceptions.

The United States regularly discusses with Russia the deconfliction line related to military operations in Syria. The Russians always responded when the United States reached out and vice versa, the official said. Much of the dialogue on the deconfliction line is routine, the official said, although he is sometimes heated by what the United States sees as overly aggressive thefts from Russia.

Still, the line remained open, the official said.

The official also acknowledged that the United States had used drones from Task Force 99, a small, innovative group created to use emerging new technologies on the battlefield and conduct surveillance missions in the region.

Despite the increased aggression from Russian aircraft, the official said there was no apparent willingness to escalate with US forces, nor any US desire to engage Russian forces.

We do not believe the Russians will drop bombs on our troops or fire on our manned aircraft, the official said.

There has, however, been a qualitative difference in Russian military flights in Syria and how they interact with US aircraft, the official said. The difference may be an indication of Iran’s growing influence in relations with the Kremlin and a desire to withdraw US forces from Syria. The growing stability of the Syrian regime may also contribute to the willingness to interact with US aircraft.

It could also be the result of failed military leaders trying to win back praise or trust. Many Russian generals in Syria are often generals who were sent from Ukraine after failing in one of the pushes to Kiev or Donbass or elsewhere, the official said, adding that they might have something to prove.

The crew that brought down the US MQ-9 drone from the sky over the Black Sea, for example, got medals for it according to the official.

So a tactical crew, you know, when you see your siblings get a medal, you’re like Oh well if I do this, maybe I’ll get a medal too. So there are a lot of things that get complicated depending on this situation, the official said.

In addition to Russian activity, the United States has also maintained maritime domain surveillance in the Middle East to deter any Iranian aggression. Just last week, the US Navy intervened in two separate instances of Iranian naval efforts to seize two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The air and sea components of the U.S. military in the Middle East are working closely together to ensure there is enough cover to deter Iran from pursuing the tankers, which they have done four or five d between them over the past few weeks, the official said.

They added that the United States recently began flying A-10 attack jets over the Strait of Hormuz, which are equipped with weapons capable of targeting Iranian fast attack boats and other maritime targets. A-10s were deployed to the region in late March following a series of attacks on US positions by Iran-affiliated militias.

This week, F-16 fighter jets will join this mission, conducting maritime patrols over the critical waterway.

