UK, Norway, Switzerland: These European countries aren’t ready to let people cool.





Researchers say buildings in regions like Northern Europe “act like greenhouses” and aren’t designed to cope with hot days.

Switzerland, England and Norway are not prepared to keep people cool if the world exceeds 1.5C of global warming.

A new study from Oxford University reveals which countries are experiencing the most dramatic increase in days requiring cooling interventions such as window shutters, fans or air conditioning.

Eight of the 10 countries with the largest increase in uncomfortably hot days worldwide will be in the Nordics.

It’s also a vicious cycle, the researchers say. Without adequate measures for sustainable cooling, the use of energy-hungry air conditioning systems will increase dramatically.

Using fossil fuels to fight the heat increases greenhouse gas emissions and speeds up global warming.

Where is the greatest increase in uncomfortably hot days?

This study uses the concept of cooling degree days. These are the days when temperatures in the area are above average and some kind of cooling system is needed to keep the population comfortable.

If global warming exceeds 1.5 degrees Celsius, Ireland will top the list with 38 per cent longer of these uncomfortably hot temperatures.

Switzerland and the UK will increase by 30% and Norway by 28%.

Finland and Sweden followed with an increase of 28% each, followed by Austria (25%), Canada, Denmark and New Zealand (24%).

Researchers say this is also a conservative estimate. This does not include extreme events such as heat waves that occur in addition to average increases.

They say these countries are dangerously unprepared for change.

Nordic buildings are not designed for heat.

Nordic countries need large-scale adaptation to heat resilience more quickly than other countries, says co-author Dr Nicole Miranda.

She points out that the UK suffered massive disruption during the record-breaking heatwave in 2022. Extreme heat poses a risk of dehydration, exhaustion and even death, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly or disabled.

Miranda adds that preparing for hotter days is both a health and financial obligation.

Part of the problem is that buildings in places like Northern Europe are better designed to retain heat during the winter than to keep cool during the summer.

Adapting the built environment means there is no need to increase air conditioning use, explains co-author of the study, Dr. Jesus Lizana.

Now in countries like the UK, our buildings work like greenhouses. The building has no external protection from the sun, the windows are locked, there is no natural ventilation, and there are no ceiling fans.

Our buildings are prepared exclusively for the cold season.

