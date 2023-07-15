Shakira and Jimmy Butler’s Romance Is ‘Very New’: He Makes Her ‘Smile’





Shakira, Jimmy Butler Shutterstock(2)

Shakira and Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler are taking their time as they continue to date.

They’ve dated several times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s any long-term potential there, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that their age difference 13 years old did not bother Shakira, 46 years old.

The source continued, Jimmy makes Shakira smile and she feels happy spending time with him.

While Shakiras’ children are longtime fans of the athlete, she shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with ex Gerard Piqu, she and Butler have only known each other for a short time and have recently started following each other on social media, the insider tells us. After Shakira shared a video of herself cheering on the Miami Heat at a game in May, Butler liked a video of her acoustic performance via Instagram.

Before making headlines with Butler, Shakira and Piqu, 36, split in June 2022 after more than 10 years together. While reports surfaced claiming the footballer had been unfaithful to Shakira, none of the stars directly responded to the rumours. Shortly after the breakup news broke, Piqu was spotted packing on the PDA with model Clara Cha in August 2022. Piqu confirmed their relationship in February.

Shakira has made no secret of how hard Piqus’ split and new romance have been for her, casting shade on her ex and her relationship with Chas on her track BZRP Music Session #53, which she collaborated on. with DJ Bizarrap, in January.

You thought you would hurt me, but you made me harder, she sings in Spanish. No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement.

Shakira later revealed that she was betrayed by her ex while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was hospitalized.

[My dad] went to Barcelona to console me after being consumed by sadness because of my separation, she told People en Espaol in June. While he was at [my son] First Communion of Milan, he was seriously injured in an accident. It all happened suddenly. My house was collapsing. I learned from the press that I had been betrayed while my father was in intensive care.

