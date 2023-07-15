Wind and thunder warnings in effect for most of the UK | england weather





Weather warnings have been issued across the UK ahead of this weekend’s Wimbledon final.

Yellow Weather Warnings for winds have been issued for most of southern England and southern Wales, and Yellow Warnings for thunderstorms have been issued for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said large areas of the UK could be hit by thunderstorms and heavy rains, and the latest weather maps show the UK is surrounded by rain.

Wimbledon organizers announced via Twitter that fans will be closed on Saturday’s ticket queue due to an amber weather warning.

A strong gust warning is in effect until midnight Saturday, and a thunderstorm warning is in effect until 11pm for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warned people to watch out for the weather and Wimbledon organizers advised guests heading to the tennis courts to dress appropriately and prepare for inclement weather.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said:

Temperatures are average throughout the year, mostly in the late teens or late 20s, but the weather is accompanied by strong winds.

Strong winds are blowing across the south today, with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour likely causing some damage and damage to trees, for example, especially in South Wales and southern England.

We also got some thunderstorms moving pretty fast from the south because of the wind, but thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be much slower.

Many outdoor events are expected to take place this weekend. Wherever you are, please keep an eye on the forecast and allow plenty of time for travel, as the weather can wreak havoc with gale force winds or thunder. and heavy rain.

The M4 was hit by flooding on Saturday morning as wind and rain battered southern Wales.

Traffic Wales said junction 43 in Llandarcy was flooded with a 30 mph speed limit and a town in Wales also suffered a landslide as a result of the situation.

“Especially for Wimbledon, we have the women’s singles final today,” Morgan said. [Saturday]. There is a risk of showers and potentially thunderstorms in today’s final, but perhaps the biggest impact today will be the strength of the wind.

Sunday is expected to be less windy, but showers with a risk of thunder will continue in parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, while clear skies and showers will be mixed further south.

