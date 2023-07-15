Why the US-style mortgage catastrophe is now headed for the UK





In the US, home loans can be fixed long-term through a different mortgage financing model than in the UK, where home loans are backed by current accounts and short-term fixed-rate deposits.

Christian Hilber, University Professor at the London School of Economics, said: [firms which guarantee most of Americas mortgages]. It then binds up these mortgages and sells the risk to investors. This allows you to spread your risk.

Of course, the system is flawed. During the 2007 financial crisis, the subprime market collapsed and loans were frozen. This was exacerbated by lax regulation, as in the UK, which allowed lenders to issue mortgages on the basis of shaky economics.

But Professor Hilber said it allows US borrowers to lock in fixed rates for very long periods of time. The professor added: The UK market is the exact opposite. A typical mortgage has a two-year fixed teaser rate.

This means more borrowers in the UK are much more exposed to interest rate risk. As such, more low- and middle-income households will struggle to pay off their mortgages and, as a result, struggle.

This is an additional consideration for the Bank of England, which makes fighting inflation more difficult.

America spreads pain, England doesn’t

Arjan Verbeek of Perenna, a long-term mortgage company, said the system would allow the US to spread the pain of financial hardship more evenly across its population than the UK, which simply cannot.

He said: America is a more energy independent and diverse economy. It also dominates the long-term fixed-rate mortgage market, where the Federal Reserve can raise rates, and the pain is spread relatively evenly across the economy.

When the Bank of England raises interest rates, the pain is primarily felt by mortgage borrowers.

The Bank of England says 4 million borrowers are still not feeling the pain of higher mortgage payments, and about 4 million have been affected so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/personal-banking/mortgages/us-house-prices-inflation-bank-england-interest-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos