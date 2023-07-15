Tax consultant accused of helping US taxpayers hide more than $100 million





An international tax adviser has been re-arrested and charged for his role in a conspiracy to commit tax evasion for more than seven years. Frank Butselaar, a citizen of the Netherlands, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.

Butselaar had been arrested earlier this year following a US request to Italy for provisional arrest for extradition and was returned to custody this week in Italy following a favorable ruling on the extradition request.

Expenses

According to court documents, Butselaar was an adviser to wealthy DJs and clients in the fashion industry. Two of Butselaar’s clients involved in the investigation are not named in the indictment and are referred to as Client-1 and Client-2. Both are described as “internationally renowned DJs” specializing in electronic dance music, or EDM, who make money all over the world. Both clients are also described as having spent enough time in the United States to be required to file a US tax return.

The indictment alleges Client-1 and Client-2 created offshore entities on the advice of Butselaar and others that were used to hide income from the IRS. At all times relevant to the charges, Butselaar and his co-conspirators, who are also not named in the indictment, were aware of the entities and worked to create a convoluted strategy to keep them secret. Under the scheme, entities were held by trusts. The feds accuse Client-1 and Client-2 of being removed as beneficiaries of the trusts and replaced with named beneficiaries to avoid detection.

Butselaar and his co-conspirators designed and implemented similar fraudulent schemes for customers in the fashion industry. In these agreements, fashion industry clients transferred their foreign companies to family members, knowing, according to the indictment, that these clients would retain beneficial ownership of the foreign companies and the resulting income. .

As a result of these schemes, Butselaar and his co-conspirators had Forms 1040 filed for these wealthy clients who fraudulently omitted over $100 million in worldwide income.

US Attorney Damian Williams said of the arrest: “As alleged, this defendant and his co-conspirators devised strategies to file false and fraudulent returns with the IRS for US taxpayers at means Butselaar, as a tax advisor to many wealthy clients, knew intimately his clients’ responsibility to pay U.S. taxes on their income, but ignored that obligation, choosing instead to deceptively hide that income from the IRS. Our office will continue to pursue those who use their expertise to illegally conceal income.

IRS-CI involvement

Williams also praised the outstanding investigative work of the IRS-CI and the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement, sometimes referred to as J5s. The J5, which includes the Australian Taxation Office, the Canada Revenue Agency, the Dutch Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service, the UK’s His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and the US IRS-CI, works together to gather information, share intelligence, and conduct coordinated operations against transnational financial crime.

IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Fattorusso said: “Butselaar believed he was above the law. It is alleged that he exploited this international fraud scheme to conceal millions dollars in revenue earned by its top-tier clients around the world. It wasn’t just a get-rich-quick scheme, but rather Butselaar sought to play the long game and used a variety of sophisticated techniques to perpetuate this tax evasion over several years. IRS-CI has a global reach, and we thank our J5 people for their valuable partnership on this matter. For Butselaar, it’s time to pay the bill.

potential sentence

If convicted, Butselaar faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy and up to three years in prison for each of five counts of aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.

High income tax evaders

The announcement comes as IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel announced that the IRS is taking “quick and aggressive action” to ensure high-income filers pay the taxes they owe. Werfel says more than a decade of budget cuts has kept the IRS from keeping pace with the increasingly convoluted set of tools that the wealthiest taxpayers are using to hide their income and avoid paying their share. But, relying on funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, which I refuse to call the IRA, that changes.

Werfel noted that the IRS has closed about 175 overdue tax cases for millionaires in the past few months alone, generating $38 million in recoveries. “This is just the beginning,” he promised. While again echoing his pledge not to increase audit rates for families earning less than $400,000, he said the IRS “will continue to pursue delinquent millionaires as we increase audit capabilities.” application through the IRA”.

Werfel also reported that the IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) team has closed a long list of cases where wealthy taxpayers have been convicted of tax evasion, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Instead of paying taxes, these fraudsters spent the money owed to the government on gambling in casinos, vacations and buying luxury goods. For example, in one case, the person was ordered to pay over $6 million in restitution.

The IRS also recently identified about 100 high-income individuals claiming tax benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency and source rules regarding U.S. possessions. These wealthy individuals attempt to avoid US taxation on US-source income, and Werfel expects many of these cases to be forwarded to the IRS-CI.

In June, the IRS and Treasury released proposed rules defining Maltese personal pension plans that avoided US taxes as listed transactions. The IRS says it is already working to identify taxpayers who improperly use Malta-US treaty rules to claim exemptions. Werfel says funds from the Inflation Reduction Act will allow the IRS to forcefully find the tax evaders who profit from these offshore schemes.

Finally, Werfel pointed out that the IRS continues to ramp up work around high net worth individuals who do not file tax returns. These are cases, he says, where instead of filing and paying taxes, “these people used the money to make lavish purchases.” In a recently closed case, he noted that an individual had used funds owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. He promised, “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold these individuals accountable.”

Werfel recently completed his fourth month as IRS commissioner. He made the fair application of tax laws a central theme of his administration. That includes, he says, tougher enforcement against high-income earners who don’t pay taxes owed.

