Co-Creator Craig Mazin Has A Season 2 Status Update – Deadline

HBO’s Emmy-nominated The Last Of Us was renewed in January, shortly after the popular PlayStation video game adaptation premiered, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. By May 1, when the writers’ strike began and work on the script was suspended, the new season had already taken shape, Craig Mazin, co-creator/executive producer of The Last of Us, told Deadline in an interview tied into the series’ big show on Emmy Nominations Day, confirming the new writers who joined him and his co-creator/EP, The Game’s Neil Druckmann, for Season 2.

“We got pretty far actually, we were doing really well,” Mazin said. “Neil and I were sitting and talking with Halley Gross, who also worked on the second game as a writer, and Bo Shim, the new writer who was in our tiny little room with us – obviously not a mini room because we’re Greenlit the good, we’re a real show, and because I hate that mini room stuff.

Ending the cumbersome practice of “mini-rooms,” widely employed by streamers for series before greenlight or renewal, is among the list of demands the WGA has pursued in its contract negotiations with studios.

Mazin also revealed that episode 201 has been written.

“We know what the whole season is, and I was able to get a write-up and submit the first episode just before the deadline,” he said. “So now I’m walking around in some kind of cerebral writing, I guess, which I don’t think is a scab. I walk around and I think about the scenes because when the bell rings and it’s over because the companies finally come to their senses I’m gonna have to shoot myself with a cannon because we really want to try and get this show on the air when it is supposed to be.

In an interview with Deadline in May, Francesca Orsi, head of theater at HBO, said The Last Of Us is expected to return sometime in 2025.

Two and a half months after the writers’ strike began — and a day after a cast strike began — there’s still a chance that Season 2 will reach its original delivery date, Mazin said.

“We had a little more flexibility than usual I think, just because we had to wait a little longer to align production with the weather. A lot of what we do happens outdoors, and so we had a schedule that, oddly, wasn’t immediately impacted. But we’re getting pretty close; obviously we can’t keep our original start dates indefinitely,” he said. “If these strikes last much longer, we will inevitably have to push and it hurts us, and it hurts the public, and it hurts HBO. All of us, everyone wants to go back to work; I think everyone doing the work, including the network people who are with us on the ground, I think everyone just wants this issue resolved. So let’s cross our fingers.

Filming for the first season began in July 2021 in Calgary, Alberta, with the 200-day filming taking place at various locations across the province. As Deadline revealed in March, Season 2 will be based in Vancouver as a major part of The Last Of Us Part II video game story, which next season will build on, is set in the Northeast. western Pacific.

Orsi also told Deadline in May that “we’ve vaguely heard there will be an idea for a season 3 for the show, but at this point we’re taking it one season at a time. There’s no guarantee to this stage that we will have a season 3, but I know they both have a vision for season 3.”

Mazin confirmed that the plan is to go to Season 3 if The Last Of Us continues to do well.

“It’s going to be more than one season. There’s more story so this show won’t end with season 2 unless people don’t watch it and we’ll be cancelled,” he said. “Except that, we’ll do some things exactly the way they were in the game. We’re going to do some other things that are in the game and we’re going to do some things that are in the game but we’re going to do them differently in our own way. It doesn’t matter if you’ve played the game or not. You’ll be surprised as the season progresses. We’ve got some interesting twists.

Season 1 of The Last Of Us featured a host of memorable characters who appeared for one or 2-3 episodes before dying. Seven of them earned the actors who played them Emmy nominations, Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Keivonn Montreal Woodard and Lamar Johnson. Could we see any of them again in flashbacks next season?

“There is always a chance for everything. With us, you never know, and we obviously do not limit ourselves to deadlines. People who died sometimes reappear and sometimes we meet people we didn’t even know and then we find out they’re someone,” Mazin said. “What you won’t see, for example, is another very special episode with Bill and Frank, we’re not going to milk that. When we do something that we think is beautiful, we leave it as it is. is and find other nice things to do.

Bill and Frank, played by Offerman and Bartlett respectively, were characters in the much-loved Season 1 episode 3, “Long, Long Time,” which also earned Mazin an Emmy nomination.

In his interview, Orsi teased “some new casting bits.” Abby, a major character in Part II of the game, should be one of them.

Orsi also said that Mazin “takes a big turn both from an entertainment perspective, related to the clickers, but also just from the more nuanced and complex character dynamics between our characters, Joel, Ellie and beyond.”

There had been talk that clicker counts would increase in Season 2 after some fans questioned that Season 1 went through long stretches without major zombie scenes.

In season 2, “there will be times, just like there were in season one, where the infected are very present,” Mazin said.

For crossover viewers who flocked to the series with no affinity for horror or video games, they may have to turn a blind eye several times next season, he warned.

