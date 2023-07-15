



UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Sunday Times newspaper that he plans to leave the government at the next cabinet reshuffle and will not run in the next general election.

Wallace informed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of his plans on June 16, but hoped to make an announcement later in the summer, newspapers reported late Saturday. The cabinet reshuffle is expected in September.

Wallace was quoted as saying he would not stand next time. However, he ruled out holding an early by-election, the newspaper reported.

I entered politics in 1999 in the Scottish Parliament. Wallace, who has been secretary of defense since July 2019, told the newspaper it has been 24 years.

These developments should focus more on showing appreciation to questionable politicians in the US and other allies, who may not be entirely convinced of the need for Ukraine to maintain military and economic support for Kiev to defend the country from Russia, Wallace said. It came days after the controversial invasion.

Wallace told reporters at the NATO summit in Lithuania on July 12 that there’s a little caveat that people want to see appreciation whether you like it or not.

Sunak had no choice but to try to calm the diplomatic uproar caused by Wallace’s remarks. The prime minister said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had expressed numerous thanks to his allies in Kiev.

Wallace’s name was in the mix of potential candidates to become NATO’s next secretary-general before the Defense Alliance agreed in early July to extend Jens Stoltenberg’s tenure by one year.

