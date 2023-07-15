International
US Senator Ted Cruz raises $4.4 million for the 2024 election
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, raised more than $4.4 million in the second quarter, his campaign announced Friday, revealing a smaller gain than Democratic opponent Colin Allred recently reported.
The Dallas rep announced earlier this month that he raised $6.2 million in the second quarter, which roughly covers the first two months of his campaign. Cruz’s $4.4 million came from the three months of the quarter.
Cruzs’ campaign said his haul accounted for a significant quarter, or nearly 60% of the total amount his campaign raised in 2017 the year before his last re-election.
We are thrilled to see that Texans are eager to re-elect Sen. Ted Cruz and retain Texas, Texas, Cruz spokesman Nick Maddux said in a statement.
Cruz’s campaign announced its fundraising as a combined total of money raised from three entities: Ted Cruz for the Senate, his re-election campaign committee; Ted Cruz Victory Committee, a joint fundraising committee; and Jobs, Freedom & Security PAC, a leading political action committee. The PAC leadership cannot spend directly on Cruz’s re-election.
Those groups had a total of $5.4 million in cash after the second quarter, according to the Cruz campaign. Allred hasn’t announced his cash on hand, but it’s likely to be higher considering he not only raised more than Cruz, but also transferred $2.4 million from his US House campaign account.
Cruz is seeking a third six-year term after a tighter-than-expected 2018 race against Democrat Beto ORourke, who fell 3 percentage points. In May, Allred became the first major Democratic candidate to declare himself against Cruz, while State Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio joined the primary on Monday.
Cruz is used to being surprised in his campaigns. ORourke broke fundraising records during the height of their run, but they also edged out Cruz earlier, including in their first full quarter as opponents in 2017.
Cruz had more than 34,000 total backers in the second quarter, including 11,000 new backers, according to her campaign. The Allreds campaign previously said it had 97,600 donors during the period.
Cruz’s campaign also said his average second-quarter contribution was $40.63. The transport represents donations from 234 of Texas’ 254 counties and also from all 50 states, according to his team.
Campaigns have until late Saturday to file their full second quarter fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.
|
