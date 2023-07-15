UK weather: Wimbledon queues disrupted as Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​canceled and weather warning issued | british news





At least two major events have been canceled and lines to enter Wimbledon have been closed as Britain braces for high winds and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued an amber weather warning for much of the UK until midnight Saturday as southern Europe has been hit by a fierce heat wave.

Strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph are forecast for southern England and southern Wales, and thunderstorm warnings have been issued until 11pm for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

With the warning issued, the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in West Sussex has ended due to “serious danger” from “predicted high winds”.

It is the first time in its 30-year history that the three-day event has not been held on a Saturday.

A spokesperson for the festival, which regularly draws up to 100,000 people a day, said: “Safety at the site is our top priority and forecasted high winds will pose a significant risk to various temporary structures throughout the site.

“We respectfully request that you do not attempt to navigate to Goodwood or access the site.”

The event will resume as scheduled on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon organizers announced on Twitter that ticket queues had been suspended due to a yellow weather warning.

Image: People in line for Wimbledon on Saturday

However, the competition will still be held. Unseeded Czech player Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisian star Ons Jabeur will face off in the women’s singles final on Center Court.

Guests heading to Wimbledon were advised to “dress appropriately” and “come prepared for inclement weather.”

Rain also stopped play in the Vitality Blast T20 semi-final between Hampshire and Essex at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

In Dorset, the annual Tolpudle Martyrs’ Festival, a popular union event, has been cut short due to “extremely inclement weather.”

“For clarity, the weather is expected to improve tomorrow, but the rest of the festival will not go ahead due to logistical demands to safely reset the site,” a spokesperson said.

Image: Fans in the stands get caught in a shower before a pre-season friendly at Gateshead

Off the road, the M4 was hit by flooding near Llandarcy in South Wales.

“In mid-July, we’re seeing unseasonably unstable weather,” said Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan.

“There are very strong winds blowing across the south today, for example wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour, particularly in South Wales and southern England, with the potential for some disturbance and tree damage.

“There are also thunderstorms moving very fast from the south because of the wind, but thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be much slower.

“A lot of outdoor events are expected to take place this weekend. Weather with strong winds or thunder and heavy rain.”

Europe’s Latest Heatwave – Italy ‘There Are No More Seasons’

Image: People shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they punt along the River Cam in Cambridge.

Morgan added a warning to those who fall under a thunderstorm warning.

“Everywhere there is a risk of seeing brief periods of heavy rain and some hail with thunderstorms.”

Sunday is expected to be less windy, but showers with the risk of thunder will continue in parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a mix of clear weather and showers further south.

