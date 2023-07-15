UK regulators open doors for fast Microsoft-Activision deal





UK regulators have opened the door for Microsoft and Activision Blizzard to close a $75 billion video game deal in six weeks.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) failed in a last-ditch attempt to block a deal in the US late Friday. A preliminary injunction request to block the transaction for which separate action is pending was denied in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals the day after a similar injunction request was denied in a federal court in San Francisco. The move left approval in the UK as the only remaining obstacle in the company’s efforts to close the deal.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it would delay its July 18 deadline until August 29 to block the deal after receiving a detailed and complex submission from Microsoft. The company argued that due to a significant change in circumstances and special circumstances, the Agency should re-examine its conclusions.

That timetable would allow Microsoft to complete the merger sooner than the CMA proposed earlier this week.

The CMA moves to resume deliberations on the final decision, which is unusual late in the regulatory process and revives the potential for Microsoft to address watchdog concerns about competition in the cloud gaming market. The CMA did not provide details from Microsoft, which was filed more than a month ago.

The expansion undercuts a new and innovative competitor when Microsoft last April combined the maker of the Xbox console with the maker of hit games including Call of Duty and Diablo.

An objection from UK competition regulators was the last major legal hurdle facing the world’s biggest video game deal earlier this week after a US court sided with Microsoft to reject the Federal Trade Commission’s initial attempt to block the merger. is considered.

The merger agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard is set to expire on July 18, which could cause both companies to walk out of the deal and cost them $3 billion in disruption costs. But after a legal victory in a US court this week and a potential lifeline secured in the UK, people close to the company said it was likely to agree to a deal extension early next week.

One person close to the negotiations said things were moving very quickly.

suggestion

One potential concession Microsoft is considering for the CMA is a move to sell cloud streaming rights to its catalog of games to another provider in the UK, according to people familiar with the discussion. The agreement could effectively end Microsoft’s cloud gaming market in the UK or turn over operations of its game streaming platform for Xbox consoles to a third party.

Microsoft has sought out potential investors and operators for these deals, which could allay the CMA’s concerns that the Xbox maker will control too much of the nascent market for cloud gaming.

Bloomberg previously reported details of cloud discussions. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard declined to comment.

Gareth Sutcliffe, an analyst at Enders Analysis, said such a deal would be really clunky for consumers, but could be a way to avoid CMAs. Microsoft will run the numbers for a UK pioneer that will satisfy the CMA, he said. They will be looking for the least worst option.

Additional reporting: Kate Beioley in London and Richard Waters in San Francisco

