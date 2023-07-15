Why so many American schools are adding Sikhism to their curriculum





As a student in New Jersey in 2017, Gurjap Kaur Kohli, now 17, was proud to be a resident of the first state to mandate the teaching of Sikhism in schools. Fast forward six years and she is happy to see more schools adopting the program.

Now, a total of 18 states and Washington, DC, have passed bills to teach K-12 Sikhism, with the district the latest to join the growing list. New Jersey started the trend in 2009. Some of the reasons behind the education push include that Sikhs are a growing population in the United States, bullying towards Sikh students is increasing with turbans and beards making the group an easy target and years of advocacy pay off. .

Gurjap Kaur Kohli. Courtesy of Guneet Kaur Kohli

For students like Kohli, the tenure made her feel seen and helped ease the burden of answering questions about her religion, the world’s fifth largest.

Many people started asking fewer questions because they felt more educated learning about these things in class, said Kohli, who lives in Monroe Township, a New Jersey suburb about 45 miles southeast of New Jersey. York. It’s really interesting to see that people understand Sikhism better now. It’s good that people ask less often, so I don’t have to re-explain.

What the program might look like

Scott Potusek, a social studies professor in upstate New York, includes a comparative unit on world religions in his curriculum each year. When he first taught sixth grade about five years ago, he saw how enthusiastic a Sikh student was to learn more about the monotheistic religion founded in India.

It was great to see this experience come out of including religion in the standards and to see the impact that had on the students in the class and the direction in which we took our program, Potusek said.

The Sikh population has grown steadily in the United States since the late 19th century, contributing to industries like agriculture, health care and the arts, according to the nonprofit Kaur Foundation. According to the organization, approximately 750,000 Sikhs live in the United States and 30 million worldwide.

The 19 states that include Sikhism in the classroom include three of the four most populous states: California, New York and Texas. Momentum has been building since 2019, with 11 states adopting the program over the past four years.

Potusek, who was raised Catholic, said he contacted the Sikh Coalition, a national nonprofit advocacy group, for help understanding his class unit’s religion.

Sixth grade teacher Scott Potusek. Courtesy of Scott Potusek

Its curriculum includes the training and traditions of Sikhism, such as the five articles of faith: kesh (uncut hair), kara (steel bracelet), kanga (small wooden comb), kachera (underpants) and a kirpan (resembling to a knife or a sword). ). Uncropped hair allows Sikhs to live in the image God has given them, while the kara is a physical reminder of their connection to God.

Potuseks District expanded its social studies curriculum in 2020 to conform to New York State standards, which covers a broad religious unit including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, and Buddhism .

A response to the culture wars

As battles over school curricula rage in classrooms and libraries, Harman Singh, director of education for the Sikh Coalitions, says an education centered on religion and culture is essential because the political landscape and the new legislation makes it more difficult to teach history.

He talks about the significance of historic moments like the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which were a catalyst for discrimination, especially for turbaned Sikhs, and the 2012 shootings in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, where a nationalist white killed six people inside a gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship. Four people were injured, one of whom died years later from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Singh also pointed to lesser-known events, the Bellingham Riots of 1907 in which white labor leaders accused South Asian workers of taking jobs from white workers in Bellingham, Washington. Demands for white labor sparked riots that resulted in the expulsion of South Asian workers from the city.

Much of this legislation is intentionally vague and talks about teaching divisive concepts. What is often seen as divisive is talking about racial equity, he said. When we talk about the inclusion of Sikhism in the modern American context, it is difficult to teach what happened in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, without talking about white supremacy. It’s hard to talk about the Bellingham Riots without talking about things like race.

He said that in recent years the goal has been to include Sikhism beyond world history.

In a historical context only, we want to ensure that students also learn about the experiences of Sikh communities here in America, he said. There is a story of the modern Sikh experience in today’s world that is important to tell.

It is not enough for a student to know more about the Sikh community historically when he is in grade 11 because up to that time he had had no exposure to the community.

Harman singhdirector of education at the sikh coalition

While the Sikh Coalition has for years advocated including Sikhism in classroom instruction, Singh stressed that the history of Asian American Pacific Islanders is also important.

So far, 20 states have made it mandatory to teach AAPI history, according to the Asian American Foundation. Efforts have been made to implement a national mandate for AAPI history, with Rep. Grace Meng, DN.Y., introducing legislation in 2021.

How states choose to teach the curriculum varies, and it’s unclear whether Sikhism would be included in the unit or continue to be taught along with other world religions.

Prevent bullying through education

The Sikh Coalition has found that Sikh students are bullied twice as much as the national average. Advocates like Singh believe that educating students from an early age about Sikhism is crucial to combating racism and xenophobia.

Education is one of the best ways to reduce bullying. As the political dynamic around social studies standards in this country becomes increasingly divisive, we are seeing increased interest and commitment from members of the Sikh community and coalition partners to fight for inclusive social studies standards, he said.

According to the Sikh Coalition, Sikh students have faced bullying on social media, in-person altercations and violence. The experience is not uncommon for Sikhs who grew up in the diaspora.

A 2020 survey by the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund found that 58% of Sikhs said they had experienced bullying or harassment because of their religious identity. Sixty-three percent of Sikhs also said they had experienced discrimination for wearing a turban.

Community Advocacy

As opportunities to revise the social studies curriculum presented themselves state by state, nonprofit advocates worked with local communities to include the history of Sikhism and the influence Sikhs have had. in US history in classrooms. Singh said the Sikh Coalition is working with communities in Minnesota and Connecticut to adopt an agenda with Sikhism. They also work with school districts in Utah, Mississippi, and Virginia to develop curriculum after state approval.

While states like New Jersey and California have large Sikh populations, Singh said it was equally important to include the topic in states with smaller Sikh populations like North Dakota. For some students, learning about Sikhism in the classroom means feeling represented for the first time.

We believe that states where there may not be as many Sikhs also need to be included, as this could mean that Sikh students in those schools or districts could be the only Sikh students there, a he declared. They may be particularly vulnerable to feeling unseen or unrepresented and may not have a gurdwara or local community to go to.

Singh thinks that as school districts better understand what education should look like, students should be exposed to these subjects earlier.

Ignorance breeds animosity, and one of the best ways to keep students safe is through inclusive education, he said.

Each state has its own curriculum standards, and like all subjects, units are scaffolded: with Sikhism, elementary students learn the basics of religion in their social studies classes, on which middle and high school classes rely later.

It is not enough for a student to know more about the Sikh community historically when he is in grade 11 because up to that time he had had no exposure to the community and he there was no benchmark, Singh said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/asian-america/many-us-schools-are-adding-sikhism-curriculum-rcna87937 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos