Rise in UK immigration health costs faces criticism

London

Britain’s oldest health union on Saturday protested against a government plan to increase the amount migrant workers pay to access state health services to cover rising public sector wages.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government this week approved a recommendation to raise wages for teachers, doctors and police by 5.0-7.0 per cent.

Sunak ruled out tax increases or government borrowing to finance the hikes, but instead said the $1.3 billion increase would come from Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) and visa fee increases.

Doctors in Unite, which represents junior doctors, general practitioners and hospital consultants, called the move “terrible” because it would see migrants paying twice as much to use the National Health Service (NHS).

Most employees in the UK have a National Insurance Contribution which is deducted from their pay, which pays for the National Health Service, State Pensions and the Unemployment Scheme.

“Like other workers, migrants contribute to NHS funds through regular taxes. Doubling the NHS surcharge to more than $1,570 per year is an unreasonable additional penalty,” said Doctors in Unite.

“Migrants are effectively ‘taxing twice’ for the same services.”

Initially introduced to prevent “medical tourism”, IHS is now paid by most migrants under stricter post-Brexit entry rules.

For stays of 6 months or more, it is paid per person in addition to the visa fee.

Seniors 18 and older pay $817 per year, students and under 18 pay $615 per year.

The government has proposed increasing IHS for adults to $1,355 and at a reduced rate to $1,016.

Work visas and visitor visas will increase by 15%, and student and residence visas will increase by at least 20%.

Official figures released in May showed net immigration to the UK to hit 606,000 in 2022, adding to the strain on the government, which has promised to reduce its reliance on foreign labor.

FILE – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak watches during a press conference on public sector wages at 9 Downing Street in London on July 13, 2023.

Sunak described legal immigration levels as “too high” and is separately fighting record levels of asylum claims from migrants crossing the strait in small boats.

Critics warn that IHS increases paid by individuals and businesses could exacerbate labor shortages in many sectors and encourage high-skilled workers and students to go elsewhere.

Immigrant and refugee charity Praxis has accused ministers of treating people born outside the UK as “cash cows” when they are already struggling to repay high visa renewal fees.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute, a genomics research center, said it would spend more than $393,000 in immigration fees for its employees in 2022.

“This proposed raise further strengthens barriers to global talent and… [the] UK and global science,” said Policy Director Sarion Bowers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/uk-immigration-health-fee-hikes-face-criticism-/7182286.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos