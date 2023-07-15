Americas Vacations abroad tell us something about the US economy





Forget Emily. These days, a whole stream of Americans are in Paris.

People have spent 2020 and 2021 either locked up at home or traveling sparingly and mostly in the continental United States. But after Covid travel restrictions for international travel were lifted last summer, Americans are once again heading overseas.

While domestic leisure travel shows signs of easing, people are still vacationing in large numbers, but hotel and flight prices are moderating as demand proves strong but not insatiable. Travel abroad is picking up again. Americans are boarding planes and cruise ships to flock to Europe in particular, based on initial data.

According to AAA estimates, international travel bookings for 2023 are up 40% from 2022 to May. That’s still down about 2% from 2019, but it’s a big increase at a time when some travelers are being held back by long passport processing delays amid record-breaking applications. Tour and cruise bookings are expected to eclipse pre-pandemic highs, with particularly strong demand for vacations in major European cities.

Paris, for example, saw a huge increase in the number of North American tourists last year compared to 2021, according to the city’s tourism board. Planned air arrivals for July and August this year rose another 14.4% to almost 5% above the 2019 level.

This year is absolutely crazy, said Steeve Calvo, a Parisian tourist guide and sommelier whose company The Americans in Paris has organized tours to Normandy and France’s wine regions. He attributes part of the jump to a rebound from the pandemic and part to TV shows and social media.

Emily in Paris: I’ve never seen so many people in Paris with red berets, he said, noting that the heroine’s signature hat from popular Netflix shows has started appearing on tourists l ‘last year. Other newcomers are eager to snap coveted photos for their Instagram pages.

In Versailles, the Hall of Mirrors, I call it the Selfie Gallery, said Mr. Calvo, referring to a famous room in the palace.

Strong travel booking numbers and travel guide stories match what companies say they’re experiencing: From airlines to American Express, corporate executives are reporting sustained demand for flights and vacations.

The constructive backdrop for the industry is unlike anything we’ve ever seen, Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, said at an investor day June 27. Travel is becoming gangbusters, but it will continue to be gangbusters because we still have huge demand waiting.

Data from the Transportation Security Administration shows that the average daily number of passengers passing through US airport checkpoints in June 2023 was 2.6 million, or 0.5% above the June 2019 level, according to an analysis by Omair Sharif of Inflation Insights.

And in many foreign airports, the influx of American holidaymakers is palpable: customs lines are crowded with American tourists, from Paris Charles de Gaulle to London Heathrow. The latter saw 8% more traffic from North America in June 2023 than in June 2019, according to airport data.

In a strange way, the rebound in foreign travel could ease US inflation.

International flight prices, although rising for some routes, do not represent a significant portion of the US consumer price index, which is dominated by domestic flight prices. In fact, air fares as a measure of inflation fell sharply in June from the previous month and are down nearly 19% from a year ago.

This is partly because fuel is cheaper and partly because airlines are sending more planes into the skies. Many pilots and air traffic controllers had been laid off or retired, so companies struggled to keep pace when demand began to recover from the initial pandemic slump, driving prices up sharply. increase in 2022.

We just didn’t have enough seats for everyone last year, Mr Sharif said, explaining that while staffing issues persist, so far this year the supply situation has gotten worse. improved. The planes are still totally crowded, but there are more planes.

And as people flock overseas, that’s undermining some of the demand for hotels and tourist attractions in the United States. International tourists have yet to return to the United States in force, so they are not entirely offsetting the surge of Americans heading overseas.

Domestic travel is hardly in free fall Over the July 4 weekend, travel probably set new records, per AAA, but tourists are no longer so insatiable that hotels can keep raising room rates indefinitely. U.S. out-of-home accommodation prices rose 4.5% in the year to June, much slower than the 25% annual increases recorded by hotel rooms last spring. There’s even elbow room at Disney World.

While not inflationary, the surge in foreign travel highlights something about the US economy: it’s hard to retain US consumers, especially the wealthy.

The Fed has been raising interest rates to dampen growth since the start of 2022. Authorities have made it more expensive to borrow money in hopes of creating a ripple effect that would reduce demand and force businesses to stop raising prices so much.

Consumption slowed amid this onslaught, but it did not fall. Fed officials took notice, noting at their last meeting that consumption had been stronger than expected, according to the minutes.

Resilience comes from the fact that many households remain in good financial health. People who travel abroad are wealthier, and many benefit from a rising stock market and persistently high house prices that are beginning to prove surprisingly insensitive to interest rate swings.

Those without big stocks or real estate are experiencing strong labor markets, and some are still holding on to the extra savings accumulated during the pandemic. And it’s not just vacation destinations feeling the momentum: consumers continue to spend on a range of other services.

Theres that last gasp of spending, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at insurance company Nationwide Mutual.

Consumer resilience could help the US economy avoid a recession as the Fed fights inflation. As has been the case in the US hotel industry, demand that stabilizes without falling could allow a slow and steady moderation in price increases.

But if consumers remain so voracious that companies find they can still charge more, that could prolong inflation. That’s why the Fed is watching spending closely.

Ms Bostjancic thinks consumers will opt out from this fall. They are dipping into their savings, the labor market is cooling, and it may take time for the Fed’s rate hikes to take full effect.

But when it comes to many types of travel, there’s no end in sight just yet.

Despite the economic headwinds, we’re seeing very strong demand for leisure travel in the summer, said Mike Daher, who leads the U.S. Transportation, Hospitality and Services practice at consultancy Deloitte.

Daher attributes this to three driving forces. People missed trips. Social media attracts many to new places. And the advent of remote working is allowing professionals known as laptop luggers, according to Daher, to extend vacations by working days away from the beach or the mountains.

Mr. Calvo, the tour guide, is riding the wave, taking Americans on tours that highlight Paris’ shared history with France and leading them on minibus tours in Champagne.

I have no idea if it will last, he said.

