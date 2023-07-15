Top 2 UK stocks to buy as you seek financial freedom





Buying and holding the best UK stocks can be a sound strategy to achieve financial freedom. After all, the stock market is one of the greatest wealth-building devices available when used correctly.

Savings accounts offer better interest rates than they did a few years ago, but they still fall short of the FTSE 100’s historical average yield of 8%.

Therefore, building a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies can be a smart move. And in the long run, you may be able to outperform the market. With that in mind, here are two stocks we believe can continue to deliver wealth-creating value to shareholders.

Stable self-storage income?

The self storage industry is far from the most exciting field to invest in. Nonetheless, demand for these services continues to grow even during this cost-of-living crisis.

Safestore (LSE:SAFE) is one of several UK stocks operating within this space. As consumer awareness grows, management has had little trouble expanding its real estate empire. And by strategically locating warehouses near the city’s population, revenues and earnings have grown significantly over the years. 13th consecutive year of dividend increases!

As interest rates rise, so do the costs of purchasing new facilities. And these headwinds could be an obstacle for the company to continue to maintain its historic growth rate.

However, the difficulties and hassles of customers packing their luggage create a strong relationship. And since the demand for additional storage space isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, we think it’s a buying opportunity for income investors. Moreover, consider that the stock price has declined 20% in the past 12 months.

UK stocks beat expectations

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is the driving force behind the Warhammer universe. For those unfamiliar with the company, it designs and sells some of the world’s most popular tabletop games and hobby plastic miniatures.

There’s no denying that it’s one of the geekiest companies on the FTSE 250. However, the rapid increase in sales and profits is jaw-dropping. Speaking from personal experience, hobbies can be very addictive. And it seems I’m not the only one with that opinion.

Looking at the latest transaction update, we expect revenue for fiscal 2023 to reach 440 million units, up from 387 million units the previous year, while pre-tax profit increased to 170 million units from 157 million units the previous year.

Needless to say, a consumer discretionary company that achieved double-digit growth during a cost-of-living crisis is pretty impressive. All the more so given that Games Workshop miniatures don’t come cheap. And with the latest Warhammer 40k: Leviathan box set selling out worldwide in less than 12 hours, fiscal year 2024 is off to a great start.

However, as with all UK stocks, there are always risks to consider. For Games Workshop, the company faces an increasing threat as 3D printers become more prevalent. Die-hard Warhammer fans can use this cheap but illegal alternative to buying miniatures. The company’s impressive growth could start to slow as many of its customers start printing unofficial models.

Despite these threats, I remain optimistic about the business’s long-term potential. Customers’ adoration-like devotion is a powerful advantage. And that’s not going away anytime soon.

