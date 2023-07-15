Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote to find out why he’s shortExBulletin





NPR’s Scott Simon talks to Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor, about how being short affected his life.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Robert Reich is a former United States Secretary of Labor and Rhodes Scholar, an acclaimed author, and now Chancellor Professor of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley. Robert Reich is also less than 5 feet tall. Professor Reich recently wrote about his height for his Substack newsletter, a column titled Why am I so short. He joins us now from Berkeley. Thank you very much for being with us.

ROBERT REICH: Well, thank you, Scott.

SIMON: I can’t think of a better way to start by asking you what was it like growing up?

REICH: Well, I didn’t grow up.

SIMON: Ha. I prepared this for you.

REICH: I grew up. I grew – not much. But I was very lucky, Scott. My parents were very, very loving and accepting, and most of my friends were accepting. Now, you know, I’ve been kinda harassed and bullied and ridiculed. And that, I think, goes with the territory. But deep down, I had a happy childhood.

SIMON: It wasn’t until much later that you found out you had a genetic condition, a rare genetic condition colloquially known as Fairbanks disease. What is this? How should we understand it?

REICH: Well, I didn’t really understand it for many years. It’s a kind of deformity in which the cartilage at the end of the bone that ends up adding extra bone when you’re supposed to grow isn’t really doing its job. It doesn’t stretch the bones as far as–the long bones–as far as they’re supposed to stretch. Finally, I had to have both my hips replaced and I still have various pains.

SIMON: What was dating like?

REICH: Well, that was (laughs) a problem – well, I should say, a challenge – in my teens and in my – in my twenties. I chose to go to an all-male university. At that time there were such things. And it might not have been the wisest choice, because the only way to date someone—a woman, a young woman—was to go to a women’s college on Friday night or Saturday night. In these circumstances, first impressions mattered a lot. And let’s put it this way, there wasn’t a whole lot of interest for me.

SIMON: Bill Clinton used to make jokes, didn’t he?

REICH: He did.

SIMON: And you two have been friends since your college days together?

REICH: Exactly. And I think that’s the goal. He felt very free to make jokes about my height because I made self-deprecating jokes about my height so often. And, actually, there was a time when we were on tour – I don’t even know why we were doing it – but it was Legoland.

SIMON: I think I remember. Yes.

REICH: And honestly, I don’t remember why we were doing it. But there–there was a little Lego house and he said, damn it, that’s a nice house. Even Secretary Reich could fit in.

SIMON: (Laughs).

REICH: And I laughed. I thought that was very funny. And he thought it was funny. We both laughed.

SIMON: Yeah.

REICH: But it caused – some people were offended.

SIMON: You’ve looked at some of the research, and it’s mixed. What is it, the tallest candidate tends to be elected president?

REICH: Yes. It’s fascinating, actually. You know, people are more likely to make derogatory remarks about short people because no one gets caught out doing it. But respected people have stature and are admired. It’s even in our language.

SIMON: Yeah.

REICH: Well, the researchers, their theory is that there’s some kind of genetic trigger in our brains that told early humans that they needed the protection of big men. All things being equal, large males are more feared and live longer, which probably makes evolutionary sense.

SIMON: I believe that families write to you?

REICH: Yes. Over the years, I receive a good number of letters. And I have – you know, ever since email has been available – a lot of emails from parents of exceptionally small children asking for my opinion. They – I think they really want my comfort more than my advice. They want to know what to do or is it going to be a problem? Is this going to hold their kids back somehow? Well, I don’t want to impose my views on them, but I kindly urge them not to resort to limb-lengthening surgeries or growth hormone treatments or – I mean, there’s all kinds of stuff there. I urge them not to do any of these things. I just tell them to love their grandchildren, shower them with affection, and you’ll be fine. I don’t know who I would be if, growing up, my parents had decided to take risks and grow me up and they had succeeded. I would be a different person.

SIMON: Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor, currently teaching at UC Berkeley and a figure of stature. Thank you very much for being with us.

REICH: Well, thank you, Scott.

(SOUNDBITE OF J^P^N’S “STATURE”)

