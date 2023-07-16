Britain suffered from wind and rain as the Met Office issued a weekend weather warning.





The UK has been hit with a number of weather warnings this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an amber warning for most of southern England and southern Wales, and an amber warning for thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A wind warning is in effect from 9am to midnight on Saturday, and a thunderstorm warning from 10am to 11pm for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This prediction forced the organizers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​to cancel the first day of the event for the first time in its 30-year history.

“Safety at the site is our top priority and the expected high winds will pose a significant risk to various temporary structures throughout the site,” organizers said. We politely ask you not to go to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said:

There are very strong winds blowing across the southern regions today, with wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour, for example, particularly in South Wales and southern England, possibly causing some damage and damage to trees.

We also got some thunderstorms moving very fast from the south because of the wind, but thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be much slower.

Many outdoor events are expected to take place this weekend. Wherever you are, please keep an eye on the forecast and allow plenty of time for travel, as the weather can wreak havoc with gale force winds or thunder. and heavy rain.

The M4 was hit by flooding on Saturday morning as wind and rain battered South Wales. Traffic Wales confirmed that intersection 43 in Llandarcy was flooded with a speed limit of 30 mph.

A town in Wales also witnessed landslides as a result of the situation. Transport for Wales wrote on their website: A landslide near Troed Y Rhiw blocked the line.

Structural engineers are on site, but the line remains closed throughout the day.

Wimbledon organizers announced via Twitter that ticket queues will be closed on Saturday due to a yellow weather warning for wind.

Guests, including the Princess of Wales heading to SW19, were advised to dress appropriately and come prepared for inclement weather.

Mr Morgan said: For tomorrow’s men’s singles final, the wind should be a bit light, but there’s still a noticeable breeze so you’ll still be able to feel it through Center Court.

There are dry days expected for tomorrow’s Wimbledon match, but we won’t completely rule out showers. It looks like the finals will be held around 2pm tomorrow, so showers are possible until tomorrow afternoon. Disruption is likely.

From a typical British perspective, tomorrow is an improved day. The wind will weaken. There will still be a breeze and there will still be showers around, but we don’t expect the same number of intense downpours as we’re likely to see on Saturday.

Tomorrow there will be longer sunny intervals between showers and a little bit warmer with a little bit lighter wind.

Conditions will remain very volatile throughout the week, and a low pressure will not be far away, bringing showers, but it will generally be much drier and less windy than it has been in recent days.

In Dorset, the annual Topuddle Martyrs Festival was cut short as weekend union events were hit by extremely bad weather.

Organizers said on Saturday: For clarity, the weather is expected to improve tomorrow, but the rest of the festival will not go ahead due to the logistical demands of safely resetting the site.

Mr. Morgan continued to warn people under thunderstorm warnings. Some local flooding is likely over the next day or two, but more likely to focus across Scotland and Northern Ireland, where prolonged heavy rains are more likely.

Everywhere there is a risk of seeing some hail with brief periods of torrential rain and thunderstorms.

For example, when a thunderstorm occurs in an urban area, the water does not drain quickly, causing flooding under bridges and in tunnels where water collects.

It’s about allowing extra time for travel and being aware of weather conditions.

Temperatures will be in the late teens or early 20s, which is the year-round average.

Sunday is expected to be less windy, but showers with the risk of thunder will continue in parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a mix of clear weather and showers further south.

