UK protests against visa fee hike





The UK faces a backlash over rising visa fees, which will make it harder for key workers, businessmen, artists and performers to visit or work in the country.

The Unite union, which represents junior doctors, general practitioners and hospital consultants, added voices expressing outrage and frustration on Saturday, saying it was appalled by the visa increase.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that fees and health surcharges paid by visa applicants to Britain’s state-run National Health Service will rise to meet rising public sector wages in the country.

Work and tourist visas will be increased by 15% and other visas by at least 20%. The immigration health surcharge will increase from 624 to 1,035 per year.

The fee increase is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue, and will increase salaries for junior doctors and hospital consultants by 6% and teachers’ salaries by 6.5%.

Britain has been mired in strikes for over a year. Junior doctors launched the longest strike in NHS history on Thursday for a 35 per cent pay rise.

But critics of the visa price increase say it will exacerbate inequality in the visa application process.

Lago Collective, a London-based platform for creatives, innovators and policymakers, analyzed Home Office data from March 2022 to 2023 and found that applicants of African descent were more likely to be rejected.

The three countries with the highest rejection rates were Algeria, Nigeria and Ghana.

Marta Foresti, founder and CEO of Lago Collective, said there seemed to be a bias towards African economies, which are also important trading partners with the UK, when it comes to doing business, shopping at Harrods and vacationing. Visiting researcher at the Overseas Development Institute.

The rejection rate for Nigerians was about 40%, significantly higher than that of China (about 10%) and Turkey (less than 20%).

China, Turkey and Nigeria have similar numbers of visitor visa applications for business, tourism and leisure, but Nigerians are four times more likely to have their applications rejected than Chinese applicants, Foresti said.

An increase in visa fees will exacerbate these inequalities, she said.

If it is already 4 times harder for Nigerians to get a UK visa [compared to Chinese applicants]That would quadruple the cost by definition, she said.

If the chances of obtaining a visa are not the same as other nationals, the costs incurred and the required funds will increase.

UK visitor visa denial based on nationality

Foresti said this would negatively impact the UK’s ability to attract talent, workers and even tourists from Africa’s emerging economies.

This is a missed opportunity for England. These people will not shop in our stores. Artists will not be playing in our concert halls, and investors will not be investing in major businesses, she said.

One area of ​​loss would be Afrobeat singers, a West African and diaspora music genre with sold-out shows in the UK.

According to Statista’s analysis, Nigeria’s music industry revenue is estimated to reach $44 million in 2023. But a March investigation by The Voice newspaper found that at least 20-inch Afrobeat artists had their visa applications rejected by the Home Office.

This comes as a study by the Music Venue Trust and City Hall found that London’s music venues have supercharged the city’s economy. Over one million people attended 22 concerts in London last week, with ticket sales reaching 320 million.

This included a performance by Blur and Lana Del Ray at the BST Hyde Park festival and a performance by Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who attended a Springsteen concert with his wife, hailed the capital as the undisputed world leader in live music.

This month The National spoke with the playwright struggling to secure a theatrical production for London’s Shubbak Festival hours before the premiere after two Tunisian actors were unable to travel to the UK.

The UK is famous around the world for its arts and theater, but it will lose that reputation if it doesn’t enable international collaboration, said Hannah Khalil.

Rate hikes will also affect sectors suffering from chronic shortages, such as healthcare, where more than a quarter of doctors (26.3%) were born in the Middle East and Asia and nearly a tenth in Africa (8.5%). . , according to census data from the National Statistical Office.

Most employees in the UK have national insurance contributions that are withheld from their salaries, which, among other things, pays for the National Health Service (NHS).

Immigrants, like other workers, contribute to NHS funds through general taxation. Doubling the NHS surcharge to more than 1,200 ($1,570) per year is an unreasonable additional penalty, the Board of Doctors said.

Immigrants are effectively ‘taxed twice’ for access to the same services, adding that the move is immoral and divisive.

This led British scholar Gill Malin to describe the decision as another bad move.

Aside from the vital NHS, nursing and farm workers, some of these ‘immigrants’ will be talented graduate students coming to the UK for PhD research with the potential to benefit the UK and other countries. Many people are unable to pay higher visa and NHS rates, Malin wrote on Twitter.

This was echoed by Ramzi Merabet, a recent PhD graduate who is now a lecturer at the University of Leeds.

Immigrants currently on work or spouse visas will have to pay at least $2,608 to stay in the UK. This covers only 30 months. That number is more than your net salary in most cases, he said on Twitter.

He added that while he was happy that workers’ salaries had risen, he was equally sad that we were heading towards a more unequal society.

The risk also extends to patients traveling to the UK for private treatment, in which case some revenue from the private patient unit will be returned to the NHS.

Last June, The National spoke to Bakri Hamza, a Syrian patient who has been traveling to the UK for more than 10 years to treat a traumatic eye injury.

At the time, Mr. Hamza applied for a $95 visa every six months to attend monthly appointments with experts.

The main problem I’m struggling with is getting a visa. When I came to the UK from Jordan for treatment, it took a long time to get a visa,” he said in June.

He added that he struggled to obtain visas for the family he was accompanying as a caregiver.

Mr Hamza and others costs will now increase.

Updated: Jul 15, 2023 7:47pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/15/uk-faces-backlash-over-self-defeating-visa-fee-increases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos