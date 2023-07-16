Match schedule, how to watch, latest news and odds





Capped Saracens hooker Theo Dan was announced as a wild card selection in Steve Borthwick’s World Cup training squad.

Borthwick oversaw a three-week camp starting earlier this month. He finally had access to all eligible players, including players who represented Saracens and Sale Sharks in the Premiership final last season, and named a 41-man squad on Friday morning.

Obviously, Danny Care was chosen at the expense of Alex Mitchell, but there is no place for the injured Luke Cowan-Dicky or Jack Mercer.

The 41-man squad will be reduced to 33 for the tournament itself and supplemented by the likes of Leicester Tigers rock Ollie Chessum, Bath center Ollie Lawrence and Saracens backrower Billy Vunipola.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The tournament kicks off on Friday 8th September with France vs New Zealand. The final will be held on Saturday, October 28th.

South Africa won their last tournament in Japan in 2019, defeating England in the final, and will be favorites this year as well. New Zealand, as always, will be the team to win.

However, strong European challenges are expected from hosts France and Six Nations Grand Slam winner Ireland, who have yet to play their best at the World Cup.

where are you?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be played at 9 venues in 9 cities in France. The final will be held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Stade de France (80,698) – Saint-Denis (Paris) Stade Velodrome (67,394) – Marseille Park Olympique Lyon (59,186) – Lyon Stade Pierre-Moroy (50,186) – Lille New Stade de Bordeaux (42,115) – Bordeaux Stade Geoffrey – Guichard (41,965) – Saint-tienneAllianz Riviera (35.624) – NiceStade de la Beaujoire (35.322) – NantesStadium Municipal (33.150) – Toulouse How do you see it?

ITV has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the Rugby World Cup in England. We will update specific channels for each match in the tournament as announced by the broadcaster.

Radio commentary for all matches is available exclusively on the BBC, Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds services. The BBC said there will be tailor-made productions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up matches in August, as well as nine other fixtures featuring other Six Nations teams.

Steve Borthwicks’ team will face Wales in a home-and-away doubleheader before traveling to Ireland on August 19th. Their last game before heading to Fiji and France next weekend at Twickenham will also likely be on Amazon Prime, depending on the schedule. Issues to be finalized.

The streaming service will also show warm-up games like France welcoming Eddie Jones Australia.

who is playing

A total of 20 teams have qualified for the Rugby World Cup. These teams are divided into 4 pools of 5 players each and each pool is assigned a team from 5 bands.

Band 1 will feature the four highest ranked teams (South Africa, New Zealand, England and Wales) when the tournament draw was made. Band 2 consisted of the top 4 teams (Ireland, Australia, France and Japan) and Band 3 consisted of the next 4 teams (Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy).

Each team in the first three bands automatically qualified for the tournament due to their world rankings, while the other two bands qualified for the tournament through qualification (Samoa, Georgia, Uruguay, Tonga, Namibia, Romania, Chile and Portugal).

Which players should I keep an eye on?

Titi Ramogitelle can hold up on both sides of the scrum and after a win at Saracen, moved to Montpellier due to a salary cap scandal. He was able to switch allegiance from the United States to Samoa due to a recent change in World Rugby eligibility rules that allows players who qualify via birthright to switch countries after a three-year standdown period.

Tonga will likely have Australian rock Adam Coleman in their national hopping cohort in the tournament, and Pacific Island teams aren’t the only ones taking advantage of the rule change.

Henry Thomas can switch England to Wales and Tawera Kerr-Barlow, the outstanding La Rochelle scrum harp, can now switch from New Zealand to Australia just because he was born in Melbourne. South Africa confirmed that they will explore the availability of former Irish lock Jean Kleyn, who was in good form for Munster last season.

Who is in which pool?

Pool A New Zealand France Italy Uruguay Inamibia

Pool BSouth AfricaIrelandScotlandTongarmania

Pool C Wales Australia Fiji Georgia Portugal

Ful Days England Japan Argentina Samoa Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023 Full Schedule and Schedule

full match

Friday 8 September – France v Stade de France, New Zealand, 8:00 PM BSTS Saturday 9 September – Italy v Namibia, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12:00 PM Saturday 9 September – Ireland v Romania, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Sat 2.30 Sept – Australia v Georgia, Stade de France, Sat Sep 9 5pm – England v Argentina, Stade Volodrome, Sun Sep 10 8pm – Japan v Chile , Stadium Municipal, Sunday 10 September 12pm – South Africa v Scotland, Stade Volodrome, Sunday 10th September 4.45pm – Wales v Fiji, New Stade de Bordeaux, Thursday 14th September 8pm City – France v Uruguay, Stade Pierre-Moroy, Friday 15 September 8pm – New Zealand v Namibia, Municipal Stadium, Saturday 16 September 8pm – Samoa vs Chile, New Stade de Bordeaux, Saturday 16 September 2:00 PM – Wales v Portugal, Allianz Riviera 4:45 PM, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Sunday 17 September 4:45 PM – England v Japan, Allianz Riviera, 8:00 PM – Wed 20 September – Italy v Uruguay, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm v Samoa, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saturday 23rd September 4.45pm – Georgia v Portugal, Stadium Municipal, Saturday 23rd September 1pm – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy 4.45pm – Saturday 23rd September – South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, Sunday 24th September 8pm – Scotland v Tonga, Allianz Riviera, 4.45pm – 24 September Sunday – Wales v Australia, Parc Olympique Lyon, Wed 27 Sep 8:00pm – Uruguay vs Namibia, Parc Olympique Lyon, 4:45pm Thursday 28 Sep – Japan vs Samoa, Stadium Municipal, Sept Friday 29th – New Zealand v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Saturday September 30th 8pm – Argentina v Chile, Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm Saturday, September 30th Fiji v Georgia, New Bordeaux Stadium , Saturday 30 September 4:45 – Scotland v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Sunday 1 October 8:00 PM – Australia v Portugal, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Sunday 1 October 4:45 PM – South Africa v Tonga, Stade Vlodrome, Thursday 5 October 8pm – New Zealand v Uruguay, Lyon Olympic Park, Friday 6 October 8pm – France v Italy, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Saturday 7 October 8pm – Wales v Georgia, Stade de la Beaujoire, Saturday 7 October 2pm – England vs Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm Saturday 7 October – Ireland Sunday, 8 October – Japan vs Argentina , Stade de la Beaujoire, Sunday 8 October 12pm – Tonga v Romania, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm Runners-up Pool D, Stade Vlodrome, Saturday 14 October 4pm – Winners Pool B v Runners-up Pool A, Stade de France, Sunday 15 October 8pm – Winners Pool D v Runners-up Pool C, Stade Vlodrome, 15 October 4pm – Winner Pool 4 v Runners-up Pool B, Stade de France, ​8:00pm Semifinals Friday, October 20 – Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France, Saturday, October 21 8:00pm – Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France, 8:00pm Bronze Medal Friday 27th October – Runners-up SF 1 v Runners-up SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm Final Saturday 28th October – Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France, 8pm

