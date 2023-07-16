In the United States, the Benedictines return to organ building





Martin Pasi, a longtime organ builder who spearheaded the creation of Abbey Organ Builders, harmonizes (tunes) an organ. Photo courtesy of Saint Johns Abbey/Father Lew Grobe and Kevin Vogt of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Leawood, Kansas. Benedictine history of organ building

First of all, organ building is part of the Benedictine tradition. , with the organ used to enhance the liturgy, a key element in the evangelization of Europe.

Benedictine organ building began in England, he said, then spread to German-speaking regions around Lake Constance, Bavaria, Switzerland and Austria, where Benedictine houses flourished for centuries. .

The tradition reached its peak in the 1700s with German masters Joseph Gabler, Karl Joseph Riepp and Johann Nepomuk Holzhey, all of whom enjoyed associations with Benedictine monasteries. Riepp himself learned the art of organ building from Christoph Vogt, OSB, a priest of the Ottobeuren An abbey.

The most famous Benedictine organ builder was Dom Bdos de Celles (1709-1779), a monk of the Benedictine Congregation of Saint Maur whose 1766-78 treatise The Art of the Organ Builder contains extensive detail on the 18th century organ builder and is still studied by modern organ builders.

However, the disruption and displacement of European monks during and after the French Revolution ended Benedictine organ building to the present day, Vogt said.

As well as organ building being part of the Benedictine tradition, Pasi observed the skills of the monks of Saint Johns Abbey and their lay assistants in the carpentry workshop and found that the organ is a important of the daily prayer of the monks in the church five times a day. .

The monks came to embrace the idea of ​​producing organs under the direction of Pasis.

According to Vogt, Abbey Organ Builders will be a fully functioning organ shop, building organs from the raw materials of wood and metal, using traditional methods employed in the construction of the greatest historic organs and those of the finest organ builders. contemporary organs.

Pasi Organ Builders will complete its latest organ, Opus 29, for a Catholic seminary in Cincinnati. Pasi will then move in with two staff members as well as all of his organ building tools he has acquired over the past 33 years for his business and take up residence. near the abbey. I’m impressed to see this all fall into place, Pasi said.

(Story continues below)

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

At Catholic News Agency, our team is committed to reporting the truth with courage, integrity and faithfulness to our faith. We provide news about the Church and the world, seen through the teachings of the Catholic Church. When you subscribe to the CNA Update, we’ll send you a daily email with links to the news you need and, occasionally, breaking news.

As part of this free service, you may receive occasional offers from us on EWTN News and EWTN. We will not rent or sell your information and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The Saint-Michel organ

The St. Michaels Organ will be the new Opus 1 store. Vogt chose to become Abbey Organ Builders’ first customer because of its long-standing relationship with Pasi, which began when Vogt was music director at St. Cecilia in Omaha, Nebraska, and commissioned Pasi to build an organ for that church. Since then, they have collaborated on several projects.

We have enjoyed a long professional relationship and spent 15 years designing this organ for St. Michaels, Vogt said.

Opus 1 will have 45 games, three manuals (keyboards), a pedal board (for the feet) and 3,216 pipes. Vogt envisions it will be a world-class organ and one that will become well known in his Kansas City Archdiocese in Kansas.

The organ’s sound design will have its roots in 17th- and 18th-century classical styles of northern and central Europe, Vogt said, also drawing inspiration from the great abbey organs of the Empire region. Habsburg.

From these historical reference points, Martin Pasi will craft a unique and completely new organ, completely of its time and place, Vogt continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254782/benedictines-in-the-us-return-to-organ-building The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos