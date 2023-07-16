There is no more cash on Irish deals, UK and Scottish governments say.





The British and Scottish governments have said there are no additional funds available for delivery of the 100m island deal after concerns from the three island councils about the resources needed to manage the project.

Instead, both governments were encouraged to explore what support might be available from Islands Deal partners such as Highlands and Islands Enterprise, or look into broader UK or Scottish government funding.

However, the government has confirmed that it will be happy to discuss any ways it can streamline trade management.

An island growth deal officially signed in January would see UK and Scottish governments commit to a total of 100 million over 10 years.

The funds are designed to be used to support various projects in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles, stimulating economic growth that is expected to come in significant amounts of funding from other parties.

Regional projects include redevelopment of the site of the former Anderson High School, investment in the UHI Shetland campus, and an ultra-deepwater port at the Dales Voe decommissioning site.

The three island council is tasked with managing program delivery, but there have been caveats about the financial and staffing levels at which it will have to do so.

Western Isles Council Chief Executive Malcolm Burr has written to both governments about sourcing resources in connection with the delivery of the program.

He wrote: Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Orkney Islands Council and Shetland Islands Council are Scotland’s three smallest local authorities and face significant fiscal pressures and budget constraints.

We have so far worked very effectively within these resource constraints to proceed with our drafting deals.

In addition to allocating specific funds to the Program Administration Office, we have allocated significant staff time within each Executive, Economic Development, Legal, Finance and Communications function, which continues through the implementation phase of the Institutional Transaction.

Our deals reflect our island communities and economy, which has inevitably resulted in many smaller projects involving multiple partners compared to the larger and arguably simpler capital projects of other Scottish growth deals.

When working with you to deliver island deals, we ask that you recognize these unique aspects of island deals and reflect them in a pragmatic, proportionate approach that seeks to streamline the management associated with program delivery.

In parallel, we are interested in exploring options for enhanced resources for effective delivery of the Island Growth Agreement with UK and Scottish government representatives.

In response, UK and Scottish government representatives wrote back confirming that there would be no additional funding other than $100 million to deliver the project.

However, they said the level and workload of project management resources was risky and acknowledged that island authorities have unique challenges.

They wrote: Along with identifying the enhanced range of support available in Orkney and Shetland, we recommend exploring the support available from the various Island Deal partners such as Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Regarding broader match funding for the deal, we will look into a wider range of Scottish or UK government funds and will be more than happy to assist you where appropriate.

Regarding the rationalization administration, they said they would be happy to discuss this topic if, of course, there was adequate confidence in the governance arrangements of each constituent part of the transaction.

This communication was noted at the Joint Island Growth Trading Committee meeting this morning (Friday).

