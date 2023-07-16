Ron DeSantis vows to ban CDBCs in the US if elected president





US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has once again criticized central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing against the possibility of a digital dollar in the country.

Speaking at the July 14 Family Leadership Summit, DeSantis vowed to ban CBDCs in the United States if elected president. “If I’m president, day one we’ll eliminate central bank digital currency. It’s done. Dead. It’s not happening in this country,” he said at the event in Iowa, which brought together six other Republican candidates.

DeSantis is a vocal opponent of the digital dollar in the United States. In May, he passed a bill in Florida that bans the use of federal CBDCs as currency, as well as banning the use of foreign CBDCs, saying it would lead to a “massive shift of power from consumers to a central authority”.

Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis at the Family Leadership Summit. Source: NBC News.

A central bank digital currency is not too different from a traditional currency issued by a central bank. It can be defined as a digital version of fiat currency, bringing with it the conveniences of digital assets.

However, this has long been a source of controversy in the crypto community, with opponents claiming that CBDCs threaten citizens’ privacy and could lead to outright government control, while others see them as a tool to boost cryptocurrency. adoption as well as a global use case for blockchain. technology.

According to Cointelegraph’s CBDC database, CBDC projects have grown significantly in recent years, with over 100 countries exploring the topic and at least 39 countries having either a CBDC pilot, proof of concept or other related initiatives in progress. course.

The US Federal Reserve reportedly has no plans to issue a digital dollar anytime soon, but that may change after next year’s election as more candidates discuss crypto-related topics over the course of the year. their first campaigns. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been promoting Bitcoin since May as part of his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. He recently disclosed up to $250,000 in Bitcoin investments.

Magazine: Crypto Regulation Does SEC Chairman Gary Gensler have the final say?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/ron-desantis-vows-to-ban-cdbc-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos