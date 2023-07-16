Where does the interstellar object ‘Oumuamua come from? His speed could tell us





Astronomers will be able to determine what type of stars interstellar objects such as ‘Oumuamua come from, and thus something about their composition, based on their speed as they entered our solar system, according to new research.

So far, astronomers have only discovered two confirmed interstellar objects (ISO) in our solar system, ‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. They couldn’t be more different from each other: “Oumuamua didn’t have any sort of cometary tail, whereas Borisov looked like a typical comet.

However, the properties of their home planetary systems are imprinted on both, said Matthew Hopkins, a graduate student at the University of Oxford in England, who conducted the new research and presented it at the national meeting. UK Astronomy in early July.

“Because they come from other stars, their properties are going to correlate with those stars,” Hopkins told Space.com.

Although we’ve only spotted two ISOs so far, thousands of them are expected to pass through our solar system at some point, most too far away from us to detect. However, most or all of these ISOs probably started life as comets around other stars, before an encounter with a Jupiter-sized planet, or possibly a flying star, ejected them. in interstellar space.

In our solar system, “for every comet that Jupiter [and Neptune] pushed into the Oort cloud, it completely ejected 10 of them, and there are a trillion objects in the Oort cloud,” Hopkins said. Doing the math, it’s easy to conclude that ISOs “are the most numerous objects in the Milky Way.” galaxy.”

Move groups of interstellar objects

Each star moves through the galaxy at its own pace, and together they form moving groups related to their point of origin, which, in turn, corresponds to their intrinsic chemistry.

Stars with the heaviest elements, like our sun, live in the “thin disk” of the galaxy, a plane in the spiral arms about 400 light-years thick. Surrounding it is the “thick disk”, which can extend up to 1,000 light-years above the plane of the galaxy and contains mostly older stars with fewer heavy elements.

The populations of stars belonging to each disk have different velocity distributions. Because the ISOs they eject share a similar velocity as their parent star relative to the sun, they tend to stick to the same moving groups, but these moving groups criss-cross the path of the sun all the time.

“The sun basically collides with them,” Hopkins said. This means that we should preferably expect to see ISOs from the “solar top”, which is the direction of motion of the sun relative to other nearby stars.

“‘Oumuamua was very close to the solar top,” Hopkins said. “Borisov was a bit further but still close enough [to the solar apex]and that’s where we expect most of them to come from.”

Coming from this direction means they will make their closest approach to the sun, where they are easiest to detect, while they are in the Southern Hemisphere sky – the same sky that the new Vera Rubin Observatory will survey. . Vera Rubin is expected to discover hundreds of new ISOs.

Slower ISOs hold less water

The lower the relative speed of an ISO relative to the sun, the more likely it is to fall into the inner solar system where we can detect it; the faster ones will just fly by without necessarily being pulled by the sun’s gravity. The relative velocity of an ISO is related to the relative velocity of its parent star, which significantly depends on whether that star originates from the thin disk with more heavy elements or from the thick disk with fewer heavy elements.

“My results show that the speed of an ISO correlates with its composition, and because of that we can get an idea of ​​what kinds of stars they may have come from,” Hopkins said.

Lower speed ISOs (relative to the sun) should come from the thin disk, where stars and their accompanying planetary systems form from gas and dust containing more heavy elements. The more heavy elements there are in the disk of gas and dust that forms planets and comets, the smaller the water fraction of an ISO will be.

Indeed, a protoplanetary disc rich in heavier elements contains a lot of carbon, and carbon (along with iron, magnesium, silicon and sulfur) is adept at stripping away all the free oxygen atoms, two at a time. , to form carbon dioxide molecules. Water can only form from the remaining oxygen atoms, which means that the ISOs that form in these discs generally have a lower water fraction.

Could this lack of water explain why ‘Oumuamua did not display a cometary tail?

“Because it had a lower velocity relative to the sun, it likely came from a thin-disc star with heavier elements,” Hopkins said. However, he is keen to point out the caveat that we don’t know the history of ‘Oumuamua – he could have lost his water and other volatile elements in another way. Perhaps they were eradicated by cosmic rays during a trip through interstellar space, for example, or by too many close passes of its parent star before it was ejected.

Borisov, on the other hand, was in the middle range for water content based on spectral observations of his tail.

With currently only two ISO examples, it’s hard to draw too many conclusions. However, once the Vera Rubin Observatory is operational later this decade, the hundreds of ISOs it is expected to find will be able to provide a more complete picture of their origin and chemical properties.

“If there is a bias towards ISOs moving similarly to the sun falling in the inner solar system, we would expect to see more ISOs from the thin disk,” Hopkins said.

This could mean that we will see more objects similar to ‘Oumuamua rather than Borisov. Only time will tell how correct this prediction is.

