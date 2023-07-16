UK house prices down 12.5%





UK house prices have already fallen 12.5 per cent in real terms and will fall even more in the coming years, leading real estate experts have warned.

The housing market is being hit by soaring mortgage costs, and average two-year fixed rates have jumped to a 15-year high of 6.7% as interest rates continue to rise to combat stubbornly high inflation.

Halifax recently said home prices fell 2.6 per cent last month to 285,932, the fastest annual rate in 12 years.

And now Property Hub’s Rob Dix has warned that a major crash is “already happening” when taking inflation into account.

“Most people missed it, but we are actually already in one of the most significant price declines in decades.

“Since 2020, house prices have gone almost vertical, rising more than 20% annually.

“What goes up quickly tends to go down quickly, but so far we’ve seen a total drop of 4-5% in nominal home prices.

“So this is just the beginning and we see another 10-15% increase going forward. Considering that we are already at an all-time high by 2020, it may be more.”

“I’m not saying there’s no further decline ahead, it almost certainly is. But house prices are actually already down more than 5 percent, and that’s because we’re measuring it with the wrong instrument.”

The best-selling author said, “The pound itself is depreciating because of inflation.

“When the price of everything – food, fuel, housing – goes up and doesn’t fall again, it’s like saying the pound has lost its value.

“If we correct this and hold the value of the pound constant – by seeing things in real life – we see a very different picture.

“In real terms, property prices in the UK have already fallen by 12.5 per cent, which means that prices are actually back to 2014 levels.

“People are paying their mortgages with their paychecks, and investors are seeing returns based on rent.

“So if wages, rents and everything else go up because of depreciation and property prices stay the same, they are actually going down.

“If real estate prices hold on for another year with inflation above 8% (which most forecasts look optimistic about), real declines will reach 20% or more.

“In 12 months we could see a deeper real decline than we did in 2008, if it goes down slightly rather than just sideways.

“Make no mistake, we’re not waiting for a crash. The crash is happening. And it will probably continue to happen for at least another year.”

Property Hub’s Rob Dix said the collapse in home prices was already well under way.

real estate hub

Zoopla claims that 42% of current buyers are negotiating a discount when buying a home, with an average discount of 3.8%.

Meanwhile, Lord Lamont told GB News today that the government faces a daunting challenge in bringing down inflation, which it said could last for several years.

“There are two points regarding the current level of inflation. First of all, there is now an element of inflation occurring domestically.

Service inflation, which has not been affected to the same extent as others, is now increasing.

Wage demands are also growing much faster. It is growing much faster in this country than in the US or continental Europe.

When it comes to rising energy prices and food prices, you can’t change it, the alternative is to change supply. Insufficient or insufficient supply of energy at affordable prices.

“There is a shortage of affordable food. You cannot bring prices down very quickly by increasing supply.

We are under pressure in the labor market. The labor market in this country is extremely tight, but getting more people to work will take time and may take years.

Earlier this week, homebuilder Barratt Developments warned of a slowdown in homebuilding, saying cost-of-living pressures and rising mortgage rates were affecting homebuyer demand.

In fact, house prices have already fallen to 2014 levels.

real estate hub

The homebuilding giant is projected to see a 23% decline in construction completions during 2023-24, falling to between 13,250 and 14,250 in 2023-24.

Private sale prices in the forward order book also fell sharply, down 8.7% to an average of 342,900, in part because the group used incentives to boost demand.

Barratt said bookings slowed more than the usual seasonal trend from mid-May to late June, but saw demand drop after mortgage rates surged last October amid the mini-budget market turmoil.

Weekly net bookings per store fell to 0.55 from 0.88 the previous year and completions fell 12.8% in the six months to June 30 to 17,206, a 3.9% year-over-year decline.

The group also said forward orders stood at 8,995 as of June 30, equivalent to $2.2 billion, down from 13,579 ($3.6 billion) a year earlier.

It added that first-time buyer demand was the biggest hit, down 49% year-over-year due to the end of the purchase assistance program and soaring mortgage rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/money/house-prices-zoopla-fall-uk-property-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos