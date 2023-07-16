U.S. Rep. George Santos repays $85,000 raised through lackluster re-election fundraising





NEW YORK (AP) Embattled freshman U.S. Representative George Santos, a New York Republican accused of a host of financial crimes including embezzling campaign money, has withdrawn $85,000 from his campaign to help to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to be elected in 2022.

Congressional campaign records released on Friday show Santos has raised a relatively paltry $138,000 over the past three months for a re-election bid that is expected to be one of the most-watched and contested races in the country in 2024. .

Records show he spent nearly $118,000, most of it to start paying back the more than $700,000 he loaned himself for his successful but surprising win last year.

Prosecutors in the case of U.S. Representative George Santos said they turned over more than 80,000 pages of documents to his attorneys in the federal criminal case against him.

Two relatives helped indicted US Representative George Santos stay out of custody pending trial by securing bail.

Representative George Santos says he is simply trying to protect his family members by asking the courts to keep his co-signers secret as he fights criminal charges.

A federal magistrate has decided to release the names of the co-signers of indicted representative George Santos’ $500,000 bail, but said Shell will keep them secret for now to give his attorney time to appeal. of the decision.

The disappointing fundraising suggests potential difficulties fending off a challenge from fellow Republican Kellen Curry, an Afghanistan War veteran and former JP Morgan banker, who raised more than $200,000 and spent $36,000 over the course of the same period.

Meanwhile, the leading Democrat vying for New York’s third congressional district, Nassau County lawmaker Joshua Lafazan, has raised more than $345,000, much of which is still in the bank.

Santos pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count federal indictment accusing him of looting his campaign coffers, fraudulently collecting unemployment and lying to Congress about that he was a millionaire. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A day later, he signed an agreement with Brazilian officials that allowed him to avoid prosecution for forging two checks stolen in 2008.

Despite his legal woes, Santos has vowed to fight to retain his seat in Congress, which primarily encompasses the western suburbs of Long Island but also overlaps parts of the borough of Queens in New York.

Fellow Republicans in his home district and elsewhere, including some other GOP members in the state congressional delegation, urged him to drop his re-election plans.

Complicating matters is whether congressional districts will have to be redrawn again, which could spell trouble for some Republican incumbents if congressional lines are shifted to make districts more Democratic-friendly.

Santos announced his re-election bid in April, despite a steady drumbeat calling for his resignation due to his numerous deceptions during his last campaign, including lies about his education, his Wall Street pedigree and others. CV productions.

Serious questions about his finances have also surfaced, including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial troubles including evictions and thousands in unpaid rent.

Santos is also being investigated by the House Ethics Committee, as well as local authorities over whether he broke any laws during his previous campaign.

