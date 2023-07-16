Flooded development provides gloomy insight into UK housing crisis | british news





The video resembles a scene from the movie Titanic. A torrent of water cascades down the stairs.

But this isn’t a sinking cruise ship. It’s a social housing block in Mitcham, south London, and offers a somber insight into the UK’s housing crisis.

Activist Kwajo Tweneboa told Sky News: “I don’t think there’s enough material.

The housing activist lives on the corner of the flooded block and filmed the floodwaters on his phone before posting the video online. They form the latest chapter in his two-year campaign to improve the condition of social housing.

“They charge rent and want to maximize their income, but they are sacrificing the health and safety of their tenants,” he said, accusing developers and housing associations of cutting costs.

“That’s what I’m looking at. It’s the health and safety of the tenants. After six years at Grenfell, that’s not enough.

“That shouldn’t be the case.”

Image: Kwajo Tweneboa

Mitcham’s three-story block was completed in 2017, and tenants say they’ve been plagued with problems almost from the start.

Sky News saw photos of mushrooms growing on the ceilings of communal hallways and black mold on the walls.

“Everyone smells mold when they enter the building,” said Natalie, who moved into the block in January 2018.

As of 2021, she has filed two complaints about moisture with Southern Housing, which runs the block, but claims she has been “ignored”.

“They’ll send someone or ‘put it in the email, put it in writing and they’ll bring someone.’

“They literally just [the mushrooms] unique. They didn’t really find the problem. They took them off the wall and painted them.

“They obviously don’t care.”

Flooding made the block temporarily uninhabitable. 20 affected households are living with friends or have been moved to new homes.

Image: Elvis Mensah-Akorah

Elvis Mensah-Akorah and his family of five are being accommodated in a hotel. However, this is not enough to meet the needs of our 20-year-old son, who is severely disabled and needs to feed his stomach through a gastrostomy tube. He therefore had to be separated from his parents and sought specialized care.

“I feel so bad and it’s unfair,” Elvis told Sky News.

“[Southern Housing] I suspect that it is a pure punishment and discriminatory act.”

Southern Housing declined an interview request, but told Sky News that it is in daily contact with Mr Mensah-Akorah and will “work closely with him to understand his concerns”.

The company said the flooding was caused by a faulty main water pump causing a pressure surge that burst the building’s common pipe.

“This is not a matter of development standards, but a single component mechanical failure on a six-year-old component,” the statement said.

“Our contractors were on site within 30 minutes of the first report of the leak and we are working around the clock to fix this repair. Our contractors will continue working over the weekend to get residents back to their homes, as soon as possible. hurry.

“We are investing in additional measures to ensure that if this situation does happen again, there will be no damage to common spaces or private apartments.

“We are a non-profit organization and we invest millions of pounds in building safety. The surplus is reinvested into new housing to improve residents’ homes, neighborhoods, services and reduce housing demand.”

