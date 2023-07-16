The Gravitational Interactions That Helped Us Dodge 60-Hour Days





Most of us wish we had more than 24 hours a day to do everything and breathe. What if each day gave us more than double that time? If it hadn’t been for a phenomenon that interrupted the lengthening of Earth’s days billions of years ago, it probably would have happened.

Earth has not always had 24-hour days. There were less than 10 hours in a day when the Moon appeared about 4.5 billion years ago, but they have grown longer as lunar tidal forces have gradually slowed Earth’s rotation. But there was a long period when the days did not increase at all. Astrophysicists have now discovered that 2 billion to 600 million years ago, days lasted about 19.5 hours because several tidal forces canceled each other out and kept the Earth spinning at the same speed for more than a billion years. If this had never happened, our current days could last more than 65 hours.

The fact that the day lasts 24 hours is no coincidence, the research team said in a study recently published in Science Advances.

So how do the tidal forces of the Sun and Moon affect the Earth’s spin? Lunar tidal forces are generated by the gravitational pull of the moon. This is why the side of our planet closest to the Moon and the side furthest from it will bulge and the oceans will experience a high tide (the bulges affect the land but are imperceptible to the naked eye). The Moon’s gravity pulls on these bulges and they resist the Earth’s rotation. The sites of these bulges change as the Earth spins, creating friction that also slows that rotation.

There are two types of solar tides that produce torque, a twisting force that affects rotation. The first type of solar torque is the solar tidal torque, and it works similarly to the Moons, causing very small changes in the ocean tides, so it slows the Earth’s rotation.

The second type is the thermal tidal couple. When sunlight heats the atmosphere, it causes it to expand, creating another handful that the Sun’s gravity can interact with. This influence causes the Earth to spin faster. Although the Sun’s gravity is stronger, our star is 390 times farther from Earth than the Moon, so the lunar tides generate twice as much force. As a result, the days continue to lengthen slightly.

A period of stasis

Two billion years ago, everything changed. Earth’s atmosphere was warmer. This affected heat waves created by sunlight in the atmosphere, with higher temperatures meaning higher wave speeds. The frequency at which these waves pass through the atmosphere creates atmospheric resonance, accentuating their effect. For a billion years, this resonance and the length of day would stay in sync, with atmospheric waves resonating every time the Earth made about half a rotation.

Because the Earth’s rotation period was almost exactly twice that of the resonance period, the atmospheric tides caused by the Sun became stronger, giving the Sun’s gravity more mass to work with. The result was a torque that roughly countered that of the lunar tides. The Earth ended up moving neither slower nor faster. The days would not get longer again until 600 million years ago, or a billion years after resonance began.

The study team confirmed the result of their computer models by examining geological evidence of high and low tides from extremely ancient rock formations. The long duration and relatively recent onset of this resonant state may be responsible for the fact that the day currently lasts 24 hours, the astrophysicists also said in the study.

Could the rise in temperatures due to global warming further desynchronize the resonance with the rotation and lengthen the days? It’s happening right now. The more resonance and rotation are out of sync, the less able the solar tidal forces are to counteract the lunar tidal forces that have been slowly extending days on Earth for eons. Maybe we could all use a few extra hours in the day, but not at the expense of our planet.

Science Advances, 2023. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.add2499 (About DOIs).

Elizabeth Rayne is a writing creature. His work has appeared on SYFY WIRE, Space.com, Live Science, Grunge, Den of Geek and Forbidden Futures. When she’s not writing, she’s shape-shifting, drawing, or cosplaying as a character no one has ever heard of. Follow her on Twitter @quothravenrayne.

