Europe and the United States are suffocating in scorching heat DW 15/07/2023





Dozens of cities in southern Europe were the subject of heat wave warnings on Saturday, as authorities warn of continued extreme temperatures over the next few days.

In Italy, at least 16 cities were on “red” heat alert, including Rome, Florence and Bologna.

In the southern Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, temperatures were expected to soar to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).

Rome is preparing for the hottest summer ever

That would make it the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe, according to the European Space Agency, whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures.

The temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Rome on Monday and possibly climb higher on Tuesday, breaking 2017 records of 40.5 degrees Celsius in the Italian capital.

People were forced to cool off near the fountain near the Pantheon in Rome Image: Remo Casilli/REUTERS

In Greece, the Acropolis was partially closed for a second day, with the national weather service warning that “parts of the country could see temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius on Saturday”.

The service said heat wave warnings will continue into next week.

In Spain, the national meteorological service said temperatures in the eastern Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands would reach between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave hits Europe

The United States and Japan also face scorching temperatures

Japan has also experienced extreme heat, with temperatures expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

In the United States, more than 90 million Americans were subject to extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.

Experts have warned that the heat will get worse this weekend for the states of Nevada, Arizona and California, where temperatures are expected to soar above 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius) in some desert locations .

The southern US state of Texas is in the grip of a week-long heatwave Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In Las Vegas, Nevada, an intense heat wave threatened to break the city’s all-time high of 47.2 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, is expected to record temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius for the 15th straight day.

Meanwhile, a series of fires broke out across California earlier this week. In Europe, a wildfire on the Spanish island of La Palma also forced the evacuation of at least 500 people on Saturday, authorities said.

While some countries are suffering from dangerous heat, others like South Korea and China have reported deadly floods from unusually heavy rains, killing several people.

Scientists have warned that the frequency and severity of heat waves have steadily increased due to the effects of climate change.

rm/dj (Reuters, AFP)

