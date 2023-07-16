Experts warn that deadly feline virus could be catastrophic for Britain





According to Dinos Ayiomamitis, director of Cats PAWS Cyprus, it is the result of the feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) virus that has been caught on the island since January.

A major worry for British owners is the “long history” between Cyprus and former residents of the island, with many relocating their cats to the UK.

But what is FIP and why have so many cats died?

‘Cat Island’ Cyprus kills cats with coronavirus.

“We’ve lost 300,000 cats since January,” Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus and vice president of Cyprus Voice for Animals, told FIP.

AFP (@AFP) July 11, 2023 What disease kills cats?

FIP is a disease caused by feline coronavirus (FCoV).

FCoV is a common contagious virus transmitted through cat feces. Most cats show no symptoms and if present, they are limited to mild diarrhea.

In some cases, however, the virus mutates into FIP, which is almost always fatal.

Feline veterinarian Dr. Jo Lewis told Sky News:

“It’s also important to note that the virus can be transmitted mechanically from grooming brushes, cat litter spoons, and even human hands and feet.

A form of coronavirus is threatening the cat population in Cyprus, and animal rescuers are racing to find a cure pic.twitter.com/9NmwS7nhTt

CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2023

“That theory may explain why many indoor-only cats in Cyprus are affected.”

Dr. Nathalie Dowgray of the International Society of Feline Medicine said the outbreak was “very concerning” for cats, cat owners and veterinarians in Cyprus.

“It is likely to be incurable for many people, including stray cats, and sadly it is likely to cause serious death.”

Whether a cat develops FIP depends on “the type of mutation, the load of the virus and the individual cat’s immune system,” Dr. Dowgray said.

Dangers to British Cats

An outbreak of this magnitude is known to be nowhere near seen before, so when it reaches the UK it could be quite serious and put a heavy strain on the minds of cat owners and veterinarians.

Dr Lewis told Sky News: “There is a real risk that if this gets into the UK, it could have fatal consequences for our favorite pets.

“Anyone who has witnessed the heartbreak of FIP will understand its potential impact.”

The biggest risk to cats in the UK is from importing animals.

VIDEO: Quarantined at a veterinary clinic, “Bebe” lies helpless on an exam table, suffering from a deadly strain of feline coronavirus. Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) has claimed the lives of 300,000 cats in Cyprus since January, activists say. pic.twitter.com/jll9MKpI4Q

AFP (@AFP) July 12, 2023

“We have a long history with Cyprus, and many British expats move from place to place, so the risk to British cats is significant,” added Dr. Lewis.

“We need to limit the risk by screening all cats leaving Cyprus and affected neighboring countries.”

She said cats leaving the island should be screened and blood tests done for FCoV antibody levels and cats with symptoms should not travel.

What are the symptoms of FIP?

FIP is difficult to diagnose, but most cats infected with the virus become feverish, appear lethargic, and stop eating.

There are two types of viruses: wet FIP ​​and dry FIP.

In cats with the former, fluid builds up in the abdomen or chest, causing swelling.

“We tend to see cats with full stomachs and trouble breathing,” said Dr. Lewis. “They become lethargic and choosy about food.

Cats with dry FIP have less fluid accumulation, but may have loss of appetite, high fevers, and vision problems.

FIP is more likely to develop in young cats between the ages of 3 months and 2 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/23657598.experts-warn-deadly-cat-virus-catastrophic-uk/

