Coinbase suspends staking services in four US states following orders from regulators





US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it will temporarily block customers from staking additional assets in four states amid legal proceedings brought by local regulators.

In a July 14 blog post, Coinbase said users in California, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Wisconsin would be banned from using certain staking services until further notice. Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) filing in June of a lawsuit against the crypto exchange for offering unregistered securities, regulators in 10 U.S. states began their own legal action, leading to the suspension of certain services.

We strongly disagree with any claims that our staking services are securities, Coinbase said. But we will fully comply with preliminary state orders if necessary, even if it comes before we have had a chance to defend ourselves.

According to Coinbase, only the actions of regulators in California, New Jersey, South Carolina and Wisconsin require a pause in staking additional assets. Users based in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Vermont, and Washington are eligible to stake crypto as they were before.

1/ As you may have heard, on June 6, 10 US states initiated proceedings regarding Coinbases retail staking services. Let’s see what this means for our customers. pic.twitter.com/pQidr0Ijc9

Coinbase (@coinbase) July 14, 2023

Related: US Crypto Exchanges Give XRP Listings a Second Chance After Court Ruling

The announcement follows the first pre-petition hearing in the SEC v. Coinbase case. The commission filed a lawsuit on June 6, alleging the cryptocurrency exchange had been operating as an unregistered security broker since 2019. Coinbase has largely denied all allegations.

State and federal regulators have sued other crypto firms for staking, claiming the services violated securities laws. In February, Kraken reached a $30 million settlement with the SEC, requiring it to stop offering staking services or programs to US customers.

Collect this article as an NFT to preserve this moment in history and show your support for independent journalism in the crypto space.

Magazine: Can You Trust Crypto Exchanges After FTX Collapse?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/coinbase-pauses-staking-services-following-regulators-orders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos