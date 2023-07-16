



Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch today formally signed a treaty in New Zealand confirming Britain’s accession to the CPTPP, an Indo-Pacific trading bloc currently worth $12 trillion in GDP. [Sunday 16th]

To celebrate this important moment, the government has released new figures showing that CPTPP-owned companies employ 1 in 100 UK workers, and currently invest in British whiskey and cars, with 99 per cent of UK goods exports to CPTPP. is expected to further strengthen. It provides UK businesses with unparalleled access to a market of over 500 million people, making it duty-free.

Commerce Minister Kemi Badenoch formally signed the treaty joining the CPTPP trade group in New Zealand this morning. [Sunday]Kick off UK membership in a modern and ambitious trade agreement spanning 12 economies across Asia, the Pacific and now Europe.

The Secretary of State is in Auckland to sign the mega deal, along with New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, Japanese Economic Revitalization Minister Goto Shigeyuki and Australian Undersecretary for Trade Tim Ayres.

The signing formally confirms the agreement that the UK will join the group following the conclusion of substantive negotiations earlier this year. The government will seek ratification of the agreement, which will include a parliamentary inquiry, while other CPTPP countries complete their own legislative process.

The signatures show that a new government report found that one in 100 UK workers was employed by a company based in a CPTPP member state in 2019, equivalent to more than 400,000 jobs nationally.

Membership in the Trade Group is expected to spur additional investment in the UK from CPTPP countries, already valued at $182 billion in 2021, by ensuring investor protection.

HSBC UK CEO Ian Stuart said:

The UK’s official accession to the CPTPP is an important milestone for UK trade, enabling aspiring UK businesses to connect with some of the world’s most exciting growth markets for startups, innovation and technology. HSBC UK is very excited about the opportunities this agreement offers. As the world’s leading global trade bank, we will help UK businesses unleash their full potential and unlock a world of opportunity.

Cath White, International Head of Belvoir Farm, said:

If the UK joins the CPTPP, more than 99% of UK goods exported to CPTPP member countries will be duty free. It will also ease administrative and commercial trade barriers to allow talented and passionate UK producers to tell their stories globally. Belvoir Farm exports 20% of its sales to markets worldwide and one-third of its exports go to Indo-Pacific markets including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow your UK brand. Especially this year where the spotlight is on the UK.

Ian Galbraith, Director of Group Strategy for Mott MacDonald, said:

Mott MacDonald strongly supports UK accession to the CPTPP and is proud to be a member of the technical committee advising the UK negotiating team. The partnership’s ambitious Services and Procurement chapter paves the way for greater recognition of expertise in engineering and construction and establishes open, fair and transparent competition rules for government procurement, allowing world-leading companies such as Mott MacDonald to compete globally. Win new contracts and make them available for service. Many countries covered by CPTPP.

Prior to the signing, Kemi Badenoch said:

I am delighted to be here in New Zealand to sign an agreement that will greatly benefit British businesses and provide billions of pounds of additional trade, as well as tremendous opportunities and unparalleled access to a market of more than half a billion people.

We are using our status as an independent trading nation to grow the UK economy and join an exciting, growing and forward-looking trading bloc built on the hundreds of thousands of jobs already supported nationally by CPTPP-owned companies. .

According to the report, CPTPP investments include:

Sales of more than 240 billion in London, 35 billion in the South East and 18 billion in the East of England 26,000 jobs created in 2021 and 2022 1 in 25 manufacturing jobs in the North East

The report also found that CPTPP companies punch more than their weight economically. They represent 0.3% of all UK businesses, but generate 6.1% of total UK sales. This is 20 times higher than the percentage of companies they represent.

The UK will be the first European Member State and the first new Member State since the CPTPP was created. This would not have been possible had we remained in the EU. The CPTPP, of which the UK is a member, will have a total GDP of 12 trillion and account for 15% of global GDP.

The government will now take the necessary steps to bring the agreement into force, which is expected next year.

Being part of the CPTPP means that currently over 99% of goods exported by the UK to CPTPP countries will be duty-free. Dairy farmers, for example, will benefit from lower tariffs on cheese and butter exports to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico. This is based on the 23.9 million dairy products we exported to these countries in 2022.

The agreement is a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific, which will account for most of the world’s growth over the coming decades and about half of the world’s middle-class consumers, providing new opportunities for UK businesses and supporting jobs.

The background signing ceremony will take place on Sunday 16 July between 2:30 and 3:30 AM New Zealand time. Other ministers from CPTPP countries expected to attend include Claudia Sanhueza Chilean Deputy Minister of International Economic Relations, Malaysian Trade Minister Tangku Zafrul Aziz, Mexican Ambassador Alfredo Perez Bravo, Peruvian Trade Minister Juan Carlos Mathews Salazar, Singapore Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong, and Vietnam Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien.

Additional benefits of UK membership in the CPTPP include:

Strengthening services: The UK is the world’s second largest service provider, with services accounting for 43% of trade with CPTPP members last year. Engaging in contracts can reduce bureaucracy. UK companies do not need to establish or have a local office to provide services and can operate on a par with local companies. Greater flexibility: Modern rules of origin can make UK businesses more competitive by giving them greater freedom to transact in trading areas. For example, UK car manufacturers can sell their car engines duty-free to the group’s car manufacturers, and those car manufacturers can sell those cars duty-free to other Member States, provided they meet the rules of origin. This is currently not possible under any bilateral trade agreements the UK has with CPTPP members and will help exporters diversify their supply chains and create new export opportunities. Pro-investment: Investment between the UK and CPTPP countries is expected to increase as the agreement contains provisions to limit barriers and encourage more inward investment. Insider investment shares from CPTPP countries to the UK reached $182 billion in 2021. Cutting Edge: Services delivered remotely by CPTPP in the UK reached $23 billion in 2021. CPTPP sets the modern rules for digital trade in all sectors of the economy and helps UK businesses of all sizes explore new opportunities in the CPTPP market. New market: Joining means we are the first to sign a free trade agreement with Malaysia, giving businesses even more access to the $330 billion GDP economy in 2022. The 30% tariff on UK car exports will be eliminated within 7 years, helping the UK gain a larger share of the market. Lower consumer prices: Reduced tariffs on imported goods may lower prices for UK consumers on high-quality products such as fruit juices from Chile and Peru and honey and chocolate from Mexico.

