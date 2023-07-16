The United States is in the midst of a summer of extremes





The word of the summer is extreme.

Extreme floods. Extreme heat. Extreme smoke.

Scientists have predicted climate extremes in report after report as the Earth warms because humans continue to dump fossil fuel pollution into the atmosphere.

And now it’s here with a dizzying slew of broken records and heartbreaking scenes.

Images of smoky Central Park in sepia, kayaks floating through the streets of Montpelier, Vermont, and packed chill-out centers in Arizona are always a shock, even to those waiting.

This is all entirely consistent with what warming greenhouse gases are doing and consistent with the trends we expect, said Ben Zaitchik, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, about extreme events. Yet there is something that seems surprising on an emotional level when you see these events happening with increasing frequency and severity.

Researchers have yet to calculate how much climate change has altered the odds of specific weather events causing disruption this summer. But scientists are seeing the fingerprints of climate change sizzling across the landscape this summer, and it’s unfolding like a car wreck you can’t look away from. The events have upended communities in nearly every region of North America, costing lives, damaging homes and robbing the simple pleasures of summer.

Here is what stands out:

Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, July 2. Clary/AFP – Getty ImagesA construction worker takes a sip of water as he repairs a heat-damaged road in Houston on June 27. Tully/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesA home surrounded by floodwaters from Lake Tulare re-emerge April 14 in California’s Central Valley. Mario Tama/Getty ImagesEarth experienced its hottest days on record for average global temperatures early of the month, which some scientists believe is a signal that El Nio is taking hold and increasing temperatures on top of background warming due to climate change. Sea surface temperatures have been record high since mid-March. A prolonged marine heat wave bakes the waters off the coast of Florida, pushing ocean temperatures about 5 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, according to Brian McNoldy, senior associate researcher at the University. from Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science. The waters off the Florida Keys have recently reached record high temperatures. The oceans have absorbed about 90% of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases. Canada has seen more area burned this year by wildfires than any other year on record. A record-breaking heat wave this spring has prepared northern Canada for fires that have scorched more than 37,000 square miles of land so far, according to the Canadian Interagency Wildfire Center. Scientists predict that wildfires will increase in North America as temperatures warm and make fire behavior more likely. A buildup of fuels from fire suppression and forest management practices also contributes to the problem. least 2006, when the data was first available. More smoke is likely to arrive this summer. A heat wave centered in southern Texas scorched the state relentlessly for more than two weeks in June and earlier this month. Del Rio has faced 18 straight days of temperatures above 100 F, according to data from the National Weather Service. Nighttime temperatures brought little relief. Climate change is altering baseline temperatures, making heat waves more frequent and intense. Heavy rainfall hit the northeast earlier this week, flooding communities like Montpelier and dumping up to 9 inches of rain on Vermont towns in a two-day storm, according to weather service data. Nearly a fifth of the precipitation these regions expect in a typical year fell in two days. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, making extreme precipitation more likely. A dozen atmospheric river storms formed a snowpack about three times greater than what is typical this winter in the southern Sierra mountains. Because a warmer atmosphere can absorb more water vapor, atmospheric rivers are expected to strengthen as the world warms. Phoenix officials said they were fearful for unprotected residents as the city reported its 13th day above 110 F on Thursday as a prolonged heat wave baked the desert southwest, according to data from meteorological services. The weekend forecast calls for high temperatures of 118 F in Phoenix. Death Valley, Calif., could approach 130 FA women cycling alongside the Grand Canal as a very hot day ends in Phoenix on July 6. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

In recent years, scientists have performed attribution studies to determine how unlikely a weather event would have been in the cooler climate of the past.

Scientists have determined that a June 2021 heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would have been virtually impossible without the impacts of climate change. A peer-reviewed study found the event would have been at least 150 times less likely if global temperatures hadn’t warmed so much due to human activity.

The events of this year have not yet been analyzed in such depth. But scientists see the series of events as part of a larger, undeniable pattern of extremes that is intensifying over time.

The individual drivers of these events, of course, we can’t say about them at this time, but in general they’re what we expected, said Deepti Singh, an assistant professor at the school of environment. from Washington State University in Vancouver. – extreme temperatures. It is not surprising that these widespread and simultaneous extreme heat events are occurring in several regions of the world.

Temperature records are also dropping outside of North America. The Cerberus heat wave gripped Europe on Friday, with temperatures in Greece expected to approach 110 F. The European Space Agency has warned that Europe’s record temperature of 120 F could be exceeded next week . The heat likely contributed to more than 61,000 deaths in Europe last summer, according to a recent study. New daily rainfall records were set in Japan’s Kyushu region earlier this week, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It’s not just in isolated places, McNoldy said. So many parts of the world have records broken at the same time and it’s not just a coincidence. It’s not a day here, a day there is prolonged.

So far, the rate of climate change is beyond the ability of most communities to manage.

It causes me a lot of anxiety, the start of the summer season, Singh said. The fact that we were seeing so many deaths and such extreme impacts meant that we were unprepared and unsuited to the conditions we were experiencing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/heat-flooding-smoke-us-summer-extremes-rcna94101 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos