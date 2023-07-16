Britain will be ‘in a state of conflict’ by 2030





Ben Wallace said he is stepping down as Secretary of Defense. (Getty Images)

Outgoing Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested Britain will be “in conflict” by the end of the decade.

Wallace also expressed concern about what Russia would do if it lost in a war launched in Ukraine by a “deeply wounded” Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Wallace announced that he would quit the government if Rishi Sunak announced a ministerial reshuffle. This is expected in September. He will step down from the House of Representatives in the next general election.

Defense Secretary Wallace, one of the faces of British support for Ukraine, looks back on four years as defense secretary, saying the government needs to spend more on defense in the face of threats like Putin, China and still-prominent terrorist groups. said there is. Like al Qaeda and IS.

Watch: Ben Wallace ‘will quit government in next reorganization and will not stand again as MP’

Noting this global instability, he told the newspaper: , I think we’re going to be in a difficult position.”

But he said his biggest concern is Russia.

He still has an Air Force and a Navy and we see his Navy doing very aggressive operations. Putin is not with us yet.

“In the next three or four years, he has the ability to lose his temper. He’s not done yet. He’s going to find people to blame.”

“Vladimir Putin has the capacity to lash out,” said Wallace. (AFP via Getty Images)

But Wallace’s warning about defense spending, which Sunak promised to increase to 2.5 percent of GDP earlier this year, coincided with reports that ex-servicemen could be called up to join the reserve force for future crises.

This is part of a planned military reorganization that will reduce the number of British troops.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the long-awaited Defense Command would reduce the British Army to its smallest size since the Napoleonic Wars.

the story continues

Read more: ‘No need to climb greasy poles’: Conservative ministers want overhaul

According to the newspaper, ministers are expected to defend the proposal, claiming that the war in Ukraine demonstrates how British forces can be “quick-footed”.

Former regular soldiers, including those no longer serving in the reserve, would reportedly help “revitalize” strategic “rapid” units.

The Army currently has a workforce of more than 75,000, and there was speculation that the paper would announce a downscaling and promote research into drone technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/uk-conflict-2030-defence-secretary-083619241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos