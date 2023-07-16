UK Defense Secretary Wallace to step down as MP at next general election





Wallace served as Secretary of Defense for four years. He assisted in the British response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) – UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said he will not run for MPs in the next UK general election and will leave the government when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries out the next cabinet reshuffle. The Sunday Times newspaper.

Wallace, the ruling Conservative Party, has been MP since 2005 for Wyre and Preston North, as well as a full-time constituency in North West England.

He served as defense secretary for four years, leading Britain’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I won’t stand next time,” he told the newspaper, but ruled out going “early” and forcing another by-election.

Sunak faces a third by-election next week, and polls show his Conservatives could all lose.

There must be a general election in the UK within the next 18 months. The Sunday Times said a cabinet reshuffle would take place in September.

The paper said Wallace told Sunac of his plans on June 16, but hoped to make an announcement in the summer before leaks forced his hand.

There has been speculation about Wallace’s future in recent weeks. A boundary change would see his congressional district scrapped in the next election and he has not openly sought another seat.

He was considered a potential successor to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, but Stoltenberg’s contract was extended for another year this month.

In an interview, Wallace said the risk of a military clash with Russia, accidental or not, was his biggest concern.

Wallace said Putin would be deeply hurt if he lost in Ukraine. He still has an air force and a navy and we see his navy performing very aggressive maneuvers. Putin is not with us yet. He has the ability to condemn him in the next three or four years,” he said.

Wallace also warned that Britain could be drawn into more conflict.

By the end of the decade, the world will be far more unsafe and unstable. I think we will be in conflict. Whether it was the Cold War or full conflict, I think I would have been in an awkward position.”

Report by James Davey; Edited by David Holmes and Christina Fincher

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-defence-minister-wallace-step-down-lawmaker-next-election-2023-07-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos