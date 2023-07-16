Heat wave puts a third of Americans on heat alertExBulletin





A person shields themselves from the sun with a rainbow umbrella during a heat wave in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday. Rebecca Noble/AFP via Getty Images .

A heat wave is intensifying across the western United States this weekend, as millions of Americans are expected to see record high temperatures.

With heat alerts extending well into the coming week, West Coast and Southwest residents may not see relief for days.

About a third of Americans were subject to excessive heat warnings, watches or advisories over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, after a persistent heat dome hovered over Texas spread to California, Nevada and Arizona.

The oppressive heat is expected to peak in those states on Sunday, with some desert temperatures expected to climb to nearly 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We have been talking about this heat wave in buildings for a week, and now the most intense period is beginning,” the weather service said on Friday.

Local public health officials across the country are urging people to seek cool shelter and check on neighbors.

Some of the hottest places in the United States could have their hottest day ever

While Las Vegas residents are used to scorching temperatures, meteorologists say they shouldn’t underestimate the risks of this multi-day heat wave.

“This heat wave is not typical of desert heat due to its long duration, extreme daytime temperatures and hot nights. Everyone needs to take this heat seriously, including those who live in the desert,” the National Weather Service in Las Vegas warned in a tweet.

Las Vegas could hit a high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday and Monday, with lows of 90 degrees, challenging the city’s all-time high of 117 degrees.

The heat wave has already sent people there to the hospital. An emergency doctor said he treated dehydrated tourists, as well as a passed out elderly resident who kept his thermostat at 80 degrees to cut electricity costs. Local health officials have seen at least seven heat-related deaths this year.

In nearby Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on earth, the temperature could hit 129 degrees on Sunday, topping the daily record of 127 degrees.

After days of brutal heat, Phoenix reached 118 degrees on Saturday, breaking the daily high temperature record by one degree. Phoenix appears poised to break its longest recorded spell of 110 degrees or more heat in an 18-day span, recorded in 1974 with a forecast matching or exceeding record daily highs through at least Wednesday.

“This weekend will have some of the most severe and hottest conditions we have ever seen,” David Hondula, the city’s heat response manager, told the AP. “Now is the time for maximum community vigilance.”

So far this year, the heat has killed at least 12 people in Phoenix.

Maricopa County, where Phoenix is ​​located, is home to approximately 200 cooling centers, hydration stations and respite sites. Hondula said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Friday that cities like hers could benefit from federal funds to keep centers better staffed and open longer.

The United States is now experiencing temperatures similar to those felt during last year’s heat waves in Europe. More than 61,000 people have died from heat-related causes in Europe during this period, according to a study published this week.

What caused this latest heat wave?

Two factors are causing the higher temperatures. The recent arrival of El Nio, a natural weather pattern marked by warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, is bringing warmer weather around the world.

El Nio, which coincides with the hottest years on record, exacerbates the effects of climate change, including warmer temperatures, caused by the burning of fossil fuels and other greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet .

Climate change may make heat domes a phenomenon that creates heat waves like this more frequent and intense. A heat dome occurs when high pressure in the Earth’s atmosphere traps warm ocean air from the sun like a hot air balloon.

NPR’s Nathan Rott contributed to this report.

