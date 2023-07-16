EU urges US to join fight to regulate AI





The world’s most valuable and dominant internet companies are based in the US, but unproductive lawmakers and business-friendly courts have effectively outsourced regulation of tech giants to the EU. This has given enormous power to Didier Reynders, the EU justice commissioner, who is responsible for crafting and enforcing laws that apply across the entire 27-nation bloc. After nearly four years of work, he is tired of hearing big talk from the United States with little action.

Ahead of his latest round of semi-annual meetings with US officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland in Washington, D.C., tomorrow, Reynders told WIRED why the US finally needed to step in, where an investigation into ChatGPT was headed and why he had makes controversial comments. about one of the world’s foremost privacy advocates. His bicoastal tour began with a Waymo robotaxi ride through San Francisco (he gave it a rave review) and includes meetings with Google and California’s privacy czar.

On the costs of US inaction

It’s been five years since the EU’s tough privacy law, GDPR, came into effect, giving Europeans new rights to protect and control their data. Reynders heard a range of proposals for how the US could follow suit, including from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech executives, Facebook whistleblowers, members of Congress and government officials. federal. But he says there has been no real follow-up.

Although the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has struck deals with tech companies requiring due diligence with user data or face fines, Reynders is circumspect about their power. I’m not saying it’s nothing, he says, but they don’t have the teeth of laws that pave the way for more painful fines or lawsuits. Enforcement is key, Reynders says. And this is the discussion we have with the American authorities.

Now, Reynders fears history will repeat itself with the regulation of AI, leaving this powerful class of technology unchecked. Tech leaders such as Sam Altman, CEO of developer ChatGPT OpenAI, say they want new safeguards, but US lawmakers seem unlikely to pass new laws.

If you have a common approach in the US and EU, we have the ability to set an international standard, says Reynders. But if future EU AI law doesn’t match US AI rules, it will be harder to ask tech giants to fully comply and change how AI works. industry. If you do this alone, like GDPR, it takes time and slowly spreads to other continents, he says. With real action on the American side, together it will be easier.

On the Data Gap and ChatGPT Policy Lobbying

ChatGPT is in the crosshairs of regulatory efforts specific to privacy and AI.

In April, OpenAI updated its privacy options and disclosures after the Italian data protection authority temporarily blocked ChatGPT, but the findings of a full investigation into the company’s GDPR compliance are pending. ‘by October, the country’s regulator said. And an EU-wide data protection task force expects that by the end of the year, all member countries will establish common principles regarding ChatGPT, Reynders says. All of this could force OpenAI to make further adjustments to its chatbot’s data collection and retention.

More broadly, while OpenAIs Altman supported calls for new rules governing AI systems, he also expressed concern about excessive regulation. In May, headlines thundered that he had threatened to withdraw services from the EU. Altman said his comments were taken out of context and he wanted to help shape the policy.

Reynders says Altman has a significant business incentive to indulge in the EU, which has about 100 million more people than the United States. We asked to have all the major players in the discussions, says Reynders. We want to hear their concerns and see if we are going to address this in legislation. He insists that OpenAI should not fear new AI rules. I saw the origin of OpenAI. It’s pretty much the same idea of ​​developing new technology, but for good, Reynders says.

