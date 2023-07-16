‘Major milestone for UK trade’: UK signs deal to join Article 12 Indo-Pacific trading bloc | political news





Kemi Badenoch has given UK membership to a major Indo-Pacific trading bloc.

The Minister of Commerce on Sunday signed the Protocol to Join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in New Zealand.

The move brings UK businesses one step closer to selling to a market of 500 million people.

The UK is the first new member to join the bloc comprising Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam since its formation in 2018.

The UK is also the first European country to gain entry.

The UK’s biggest trade deal since Brexit, which cuts tariffs on UK exporters to a group of countries that, once joined, gross domestic product (GDP) will reach £12 trillion and account for 15% of global GDP, according to officials. represents. .

The signing is an official confirmation of the agreement reached in March after two years of negotiations.

The UK and 11 other CPTPP member states have now begun work to ratify the deal, which will include parliamentary inquiry and legislation in the UK.

Officials believe the bill will come into effect in the second half of 2024, allowing the UK to become a voting member of the bloc and allowing businesses to benefit.

Image: Badenoch, Auckland

“I am delighted to come to New Zealand to sign an agreement that will greatly benefit British business and provide billions of pounds of additional trade, as well as tremendous opportunities and £500 million,” Minister Badenoch said before signing the documents in Auckland with CPTPP country ministers. Provides unparalleled access to over 100,000 markets.

“We are using our status as an independent trading nation to grow the UK economy and join an exciting, growing and forward-looking trading bloc built on the hundreds of thousands of jobs already supported by CPTPP-owned companies across the country.”

At the same time as the signing, the Government released figures showing that in 2019, CPTPP-based companies employed one in every 100 UK workers, equivalent to more than 400,000 jobs nationally.

Image: New Zealand Members of Parliament Rino Tirikaten and Natalie Black, Kemi Badenoch with Her Majesty’s Asia Pacific Trade Commissioner

Britain already has trade agreements with CPTPP members, excluding Malaysia and Brunei, but officials say it will deepen existing agreements, where 99% of UK goods exports are now tariff-free.

Dairy producers will gain export opportunities to Canada, Chile, Japan and Mexico, while beef, pork and poultry producers will have better access to the Mexican market, officials said.

But critics say the impact will be limited, with official estimates saying it will only add £1.8bn a year to the economy after 10 years, less than 1% of UK GDP.

Last month shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called the Conservatives “dishonest” by insisting that joining the CPTPP would compensate for trade losses in Europe.

Officials herald CPTPP as an alternative to the beleaguered World Trade Organization (WTO) in an increasingly fragmented international trade system.

HSBC Chief Executive Ian Stuart said: “The UK’s accession to the CPTPP is an important milestone for UK trade, enabling aspiring UK businesses to connect with some of the world’s most exciting growth markets for startups, innovation and technology. “he said.

According to the Institute of Export and International Trade, everyday commodities from CPTPP countries that will be cheaper for UK consumers thanks to the deal include Australian ugg boots, New Zealand kiwi fruit, Chilean blueberries and Canadian maple syrup.

After Britain’s accession, attention may shift to other potential new member states, where applications from China and Taiwan are likely to create tension.

