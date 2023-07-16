It’s the best thing about living in the United States, say expats





The United States may not be the best destination for expats to live and work abroad, but it does stand out in one important way: its career opportunities.

The United States ranks highly overall for its Work Abroad Index, according to the latest “Expat Insider” report from Internations, the global community of people who live and work abroad.

The United States ranks first for the local job market as well as personal career prospects, and seventh for culture and job satisfaction.

Overall, the country ranks 30th out of 53 destinations as a good place for expats, and 72% of expats in the United States say they are satisfied with life, on par with the global average.

Its main drawbacks, however, are quality-of-life factors (such as health care, travel, and public transportation) as well as personal finances.

Expats are generally unhappy with the cost of living in the United States, with around half saying daily expenses are too high. And the country is only second worst when it comes to affordability and accessibility of quality health care. It also lands in the bottom 10 countries for public transport availability.

However, once newcomers arrive, they say it is easy to get used to the language and they are satisfied with the general unrestricted access to online services, from high-speed internet connection at home and even the ease of paying without cash.

The “Expat Insiders” report, which surveyed more than 12,000 respondents, ranks destinations according to five indices: quality of life, ease of settling, working abroad, personal finances, and an “expat essentials” index, which covers housing, administration, language and digital life.

The most common reasons expats come to the United States are to attend school or college (15%), or for work (13%). Expats in the United States are more likely to work in healthcare, information technology and education.

Another 12% say they moved to the United States “for love”.

Overall, Mexico ranks first among expat destinations, where 90% of people are satisfied with their life abroad, followed by Spain, Panama, Malaysia and Taiwan.

