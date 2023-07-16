Joining the Indo-Pacific trade bloc would inevitably increase UK GDP by 1.8 billion, and trade with the US would soon cease. | political news





The government has agreed to join the Indo-Pacific trade bloc, but the expected gains may be only 1.8 billion in GDP.

In announcing official plans to sign a comprehensive and progressive agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Rishi Sunak’s administration underscored the combined GDP of all member states, including the UK, worth £12 trillion.

However, the government already has free trade agreements with all member states except Brunei and Malaysia.

It was said that the possibility of a trade agreement with the United States is unlikely in the near future.

And analysis provided to the government estimates that the new deal will increase UK exports by £1.7 billion, imports into the UK by £1.6 billion and GDP by £1.8 billion over the long term.

In an interview with Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said these figures need to be reviewed in the context of the benefits of being a member of the trade bloc.

“The content of the free trade agreements we have with these countries is different from what we get from the CPTPP,” she said.

“This is why it is called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Transpacific Partnership.

“There is one more Malaysia with which we do not have any agreement, but it is not only a question of whether or not there is an agreement.

Who is at CPTPP?

Australia Brunei Canada Chile Japan Malaysia Mexico New Zealand Peru Singapore Vietnam

“We have agreements with a lot of different countries. It’s about size, shape, scale and the cumulative impact of things like rules of origin being integrated between these trade blocs.”

When asked about the possibility of an agreement with the United States, Badenoch said, “I’d say it’s very low because the United States is not implementing a free trade agreement with any country. It all depends on the administration.”

“But now they’ve said that’s not what they want to do and we need to respect that,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the government has praised its own efforts on the CPTPP, with Badenoch and Sunak praising Britain’s accession to the bloc last March.

The UK is already set to benefit from its agreement with the CPTPP, regardless of the next stage of accession, with exports projected to increase by 65% ​​by the start of the next decade (to reach £37bn).

Ms Badenoch pointed out that the Indo-Pacific is expected to account for half of global growth by the mid-2030s and continue to grow through mid-century.

Outside the British government, Britain’s joining the bloc was quietly welcomed.

Chris Devonshire-Ellis, chairman of Dezan Shira & Associates, which works with investors across Asia, spoke with Nikkei overnight.

“The impact is mostly cosmetic, to show that the UK has a post-Brexit trade deal,” he said.

Labour’s shadow trade secretary, Nick Thomas-Simmons, said progress in the Indo-Pacific was “long overdue”.

“According to the government’s own assessment, the CPTPP is only 0.08 per cent of UK GDP,” he said.

“So, ministers also need to set how this will benefit the economy and what support will be provided to help businesses access export opportunities.

“The government’s trade record is as follows: OBR predicts that UK exports will decline by 6.6 per cent in 2023, hitting more than £51 billion.

“This further exacerbates the Tory economic crisis at the expense of growth and jobs in the UK.”

Trevor Phillips will host Sky News’ agenda-setting flagship political talk show in September.

