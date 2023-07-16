Everyone expects us to win: England try to live in the present





Sarina Wiegman likes to see the bright side of things. In April, England’s 30-match unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 loss to Australia. But Wiegman, the team’s Dutch coach, deliberately focused on the positives.

It seems really strange, and you always want to win, but I think that defeat also brought us so many learning lessons, she explained a few weeks later during an interview at the training center of England at St. Georges Park. Above all, it showed us the urgency of doing certain things better.

It’s an interesting time for the England women’s team, who arrive at the Women’s World Cup as one of the tournament favourites, but also perhaps in their most uncertain state after two years of sailing in the big fluid part under Wiegman.

The Lionesses are the champions of Europe, a triumph claimed at home last year that precipitated a sea change for women’s football in England. Viewing figures never seen before. Attendance records and a dynamic national league. Wins last year over defending World Cup champions (USA) as well as World Cup contenders like Germany, Sweden and Spain. And the ever-increasing expectations that this is just the beginning.

With this England team, said Wiegman, everyone expects us to win.

But England entering this World Cup is, without doubt, a weakened champion. In the months since winning her European title, what started with the loss of a key starter to injury, striker Beth Mead, has become three. Midfielder Fran Kirby will also miss the World Cup after undergoing knee surgery. Leah Williamson, captain of England during their conquest, has, like Mead, torn a ligament in the knee. His replacement captain, defender Millie Bright, only recently recovered from a knee injury and was a question mark when the team boarded for Australia.

Recent results proved equally worrying: the loss to Australia was followed by a 0-0 draw with Portugal, a game in which a frustrated England failed to convert any of their 23 attempts on goal. A goalless draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Canada, England’s last game before the World Cup, was the team’s third consecutive scoreless performance.

Yet Wiegman remains pragmatic and unwavering. Time and time again in her recent interview, she returned to the same questions that have become touchstones for her and her team: what do we want to do? How do we want to play? What are the roles and tasks in the team?

She insisted on a game-by-game approach and communicated to her players that tactics and, perhaps more importantly, minutes will be decided day by day. This fluidity, Wiegman said, has its own motivating value, providing other players with opportunities to play, take responsibility and show who they are.

That’s why we then go back to: OK, it’s our next game, she says. And then were in the now.

Players, of course, have their own ambitions.

We all have dreams and we all want to win,” said forward Lauren Hemp. Well, see how the tournament goes. But it’s something that was obviously aimed at getting out of the championships and winning the Euros. It makes you hungry to want to earn more.

Manchester City’s 22-year-old defender Esme Morgan is among the new faces vying for playing time. It’s really been pointed out, to be fair, that there are no fixed places in the squad , she said after a 90-minute draw against Portugal. There is so much competition at every position on the pitch. Really, in training you can see that: The level is so, so high.

Lucy Bronze, one of the most experienced players on the team, saw her own story as a guide. I came into 2015 as a young player not expecting to play a lot and ended up playing every game, scoring goals, and forcing myself into the spotlight and busting out a bit, a she declared. Anything can happen at a World Cup.

Wiegman harbors his own hopes for the team. We also have high expectations, she said. But true to her instructions, she remains in the present. She is not interested in discussing a possible rematch against Australia in the round of 16, or a possible collision with the United States, Germany or anyone else if England can sail deep into the knockout stages.

Let’s see first, OK, we want to get out of the group stage, she said. Then you come to the next step and we see who is ahead of us. It’s going to be very hard. And if we make it to the final, I hope we do.

It doesn’t matter who is in front of us. You just want to win every game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/16/sports/soccer/england-world-cup-lionnesses.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos